Black Friday is today, just in case you've already decided to hibernate and missed the major cycling retailers bombarding us with cycling deals all month.

Rapha has bucked the trend this year and actually launched its Black Friday sale on Black Friday, and with up to 50% off a fine selection of the British brand's performance cycling kit, it's been worth waiting for.

Shop the Rapha Black Friday Deals and save up to 50%.

With cold-weather riding in full swing across the Northern Hemisphere, I've rummaged around and highlighted some of the best winter cycling jackets, including the Rapha Pro Team Shadow Winter Jacket, discounted to £243 from £325.

I also teamed up with Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, Cycling Weekly's Digital Editor, to highlight some of Rapha's Black Friday women's deals. The Rapha women's deals are arguably even better, and Michelle picked out six pieces ideal for riding in cooler temperatures.

The Rapha Black Friday sale runs through to Cyber Monday on November 30. We suggest grabbing your eye-catching deals fast, as sizes are already limited on some pieces.

If you're looking elsewhere for Black Friday, our Black Friday cycling deals live page is where the team brings all the best deals we've spotted.

Rapha Black Friday Men's deals

Rapha Black Friday Women's deals