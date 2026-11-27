Rapha's Black Friday deals are finally here – with up to 50% off, these limited-time discounts are only available until Monday
Rapha has bucked the Black Friday trend by actually launching its sale on actual Black Friday, and it's been worth waiting for
Black Friday is today, just in case you've already decided to hibernate and missed the major cycling retailers bombarding us with cycling deals all month.
Rapha has bucked the trend this year and actually launched its Black Friday sale on Black Friday, and with up to 50% off a fine selection of the British brand's performance cycling kit, it's been worth waiting for.
Shop the Rapha Black Friday Deals and save up to 50%.
With cold-weather riding in full swing across the Northern Hemisphere, I've rummaged around and highlighted some of the best winter cycling jackets, including the Rapha Pro Team Shadow Winter Jacket, discounted to £243 from £325.
I also teamed up with Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, Cycling Weekly's Digital Editor, to highlight some of Rapha's Black Friday women's deals. The Rapha women's deals are arguably even better, and Michelle picked out six pieces ideal for riding in cooler temperatures.
The Rapha Black Friday sale runs through to Cyber Monday on November 30. We suggest grabbing your eye-catching deals fast, as sizes are already limited on some pieces.
If you're looking elsewhere for Black Friday, our Black Friday cycling deals live page is where the team brings all the best deals we've spotted.
Rapha Black Friday Men's deals
Rapha Black Friday Women's deals
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.