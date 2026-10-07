It's dropped in price again! When will it stop? The LEGO Icons Road Bike is at a new low of just £78

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have been cracking so far, and they're well worth it for cyclists. However, it's the Lego Icon Road Bike pricing that is really taking me by surprise. This is now the fourth time in 3 weeks it's dropped in price, to a new low of just £78.79.

Shop the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £78 on Amazon.

It's an incredibly detailed set (11380) that includes working gears and pedal action, plus the little details we love, like the removable bottom and rear light.

At 1015 pieces, the build certainly isn't small, and it offers the challenge LEGO lovers enjoy, plus the technical, real-life, tinker-worthy features we cyclists can get on board with.

This is a brilliant opportunity to grab an early Christmas gift at a great price, whether you're buying for a Lego fanatic or a cycling enthusiast.

Save 28% (£31.20) Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) : was £109.99 now £78.79 at Amazon Save £31 - The first real Road Bike to feature in the LEGO range delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build. Beyond its realistic look, the set features a working drivetrain, functional steering, and customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light.

What really sets this set apart is its mechanical realism. The LEGO team has clearly paid close attention to how an actual bike works and has done a cracking job of replicating it. This fully interactive LEGO model features a drivetrain with an articulated chain that drives the rear wheel when you pedal. You can turn the cranks, and even get the click of a fully functional freewheel.

The LEGO Bike is also ready to show off this engineering wonder, coming completely ready for display with a mounting stand that looks like it came straight out of a modern smart trainer setup.

Measuring 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide, the LEGO Icons Road Bike (11380) is a serious display piece. At 1015 pieces, it's a serious challenge, too. LEGO lovers and cyclists alike can really get into the details, with small additions like the frame-mounted water bottle and rear light adding fantastic real-world scale charm.

For those lucky enough to have office space or a LEGO room to display this awesome model, Amazon also offers LED lighting kit upgrades with fully functional front and rear lights.