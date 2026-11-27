There’s nothing worse than riding with frozen fingers, but fortunately you can save over 60% on some fabulous cycling gloves this Black Friday
Get your hands on some of these great gloves while the deals last
This year, Black Friday has fallen well before most people’s monthly pay day. What does than mean? Well, for many of us, it will necessitate some careful well-considered shopping – concentrating on what we really require for the upcoming months of cold-weather cycling, winter commuting and indoor training – rather than encouraging frivolous splurging.
And when it comes to chilly weather essentials, a really good pair of winter cycling gloves has to be top of the wish list. Cycling with cold fingers is zero fun, and if you start to lose feeling and dexterity in your digits, then it can actually be dangerous.
If you’re in need of some new cycling gloves, this is a good time to get your hands on a price-friendly pair, with savings of over 40% on some very decent brands.
Awarding them four and a half stars, our reviewer was impressed with Giro’s Xnetic H2O gloves, praising the combination of neat fit, warmth and dexterity. A waterproof glove, with a RainGuard membrane sandwiched between a knitted nylon outer and a softer inner fabric, the palms and fingers are well-covered in silicone grip, whilst the thumb and forefinger on both hands are touchscreen compatible. Our expert considered the Xnetic H2O Gloves good value at full price, so grabbing them for under £20 is a steal of a deal.
Not the toastiest winter glove on the market if you're just standing around, but the Brisker does offer plenty of dexterity and that means when you're on the roads and trails, you move more, which encourages better blood flow and means you stay warmer. Features include a lightly insulated soft-shell top for warmth, silicone printed palm graphics for good grip, a moisture-wicking microfibre interior, TPR wrist closure system and reflective flourishes.
Our expert reviewer rated the Q36.5 Winter Rain Gloves as excellent, giving them four and a half stars and describing them as brilliantly versatile and effective across a broad range of temperatures and conditions. The woven finish makes the dexterity great, the fit is good, and while they will eventually saturate, this will have only a very limited effect on hand temperature.
Our reviewer gave these gloves four stars. Different to other cycling gloves, they're more similar to a neoprene glove, using Assos’ 3-layer NeoWet material, and like a wetsuit they don’t prevent water ingress, but instead embrace it and make the best use of it, helping to store heat. The palm grip is good, but our expert does warn that your hands, while staying warm, do get a bit 'pruned'.
For more cold-weather hand protection options, check out the Cycling Weekly buying guide to winter cycling gloves.
Pair these gloves with the best warm and waterproof cycling jackets, the most protective winter bib tights and leggings, and the most robust winter cycling shoes, for all-round protection from the elements.
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Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.
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