This year, Black Friday has fallen well before most people’s monthly pay day. What does than mean? Well, for many of us, it will necessitate some careful well-considered shopping – concentrating on what we really require for the upcoming months of cold-weather cycling, winter commuting and indoor training – rather than encouraging frivolous splurging.

And when it comes to chilly weather essentials, a really good pair of winter cycling gloves has to be top of the wish list. Cycling with cold fingers is zero fun, and if you start to lose feeling and dexterity in your digits, then it can actually be dangerous.

If you’re in need of some new cycling gloves, this is a good time to get your hands on a price-friendly pair, with savings of over 40% on some very decent brands.

Save 64% Giro Xnetic H2O Gloves: was £54.99 now £19.79 at uk.giro.com Awarding them four and a half stars, our reviewer was impressed with Giro’s Xnetic H2O gloves, praising the combination of neat fit, warmth and dexterity. A waterproof glove, with a RainGuard membrane sandwiched between a knitted nylon outer and a softer inner fabric, the palms and fingers are well-covered in silicone grip, whilst the thumb and forefinger on both hands are touchscreen compatible. Our expert considered the Xnetic H2O Gloves good value at full price, so grabbing them for under £20 is a steal of a deal.

Save 19% Brisker Cold Weather Long Finger Cycling Gloves: was £31.99 now £25.99 at Tredz Limited Not the toastiest winter glove on the market if you're just standing around, but the Brisker does offer plenty of dexterity and that means when you're on the roads and trails, you move more, which encourages better blood flow and means you stay warmer. Features include a lightly insulated soft-shell top for warmth, silicone printed palm graphics for good grip, a moisture-wicking microfibre interior, TPR wrist closure system and reflective flourishes.

Save 10% Q36.5 Winter Rain Gloves: was £60 now £54 at Merlin Cycles Our expert reviewer rated the Q36.5 Winter Rain Gloves as excellent, giving them four and a half stars and describing them as brilliantly versatile and effective across a broad range of temperatures and conditions. The woven finish makes the dexterity great, the fit is good, and while they will eventually saturate, this will have only a very limited effect on hand temperature.

For more cold-weather hand protection options, check out the Cycling Weekly buying guide to winter cycling gloves.

Pair these gloves with the best warm and waterproof cycling jackets, the most protective winter bib tights and leggings, and the most robust winter cycling shoes, for all-round protection from the elements.