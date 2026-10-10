'We will not stand for this any longer' – Peloton unites in protest against unsafe racing conditions, delaying start of Il Lombardia

The peloton united in protest against unsafe racing conditions before Il Lombardia, with a delay to the Monument combined with a joint statement being released on social media.

Before the penultimate WorldTour event of the season, after the flag had been dropped in Bergamo, riders paused for around five minutes before beginning the 239km race. Using a microphone, newly crowned European champion Remco Evenepoel said: "This is a statement to the whole world that riders just keep dying in races. We are holding a five-minute strike to send a signal to race organisers. We are asking for safer races so that we can continue racing in the future."

A message shared on social media, by riders including Tom Pidcock and Ben Healy, along with riders' union president Adam Hansen, made the reasons behind their protest clear. It is titled: "As riders, we stand united against the unnecessary risk our lives are being subjected to."

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

"This week alone, there were multiple incidents of vehicles on race courses," the statement reads. "Two riders crashed when they hit a motorbike who was driving the wrong way on the race route. Luckily both escaped with cuts and bruises, it could have been so much worse.

"This summer, a life was tragically lost to exactly this kind of failure. We will not stand for this any longer. Riders race at high speed with little protection, and we depend on the UCl and race organisers to secure the roads. That responsibility is not being met.

"We are calling for the UCl and race organisers to take accountability and act. That means a serious, open conversation between riders, race organisers and the UCI resulting in concrete changes to how race routes are secured and managed. After five minutes, we raced as normal.

"We did not want to affect the race, only to show what riders can do when we stand as one. We love this sport. We respect the race organisers. We want to race hard and put on a show for our fans. However most importantly we want to come home safe to our loved ones."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In August, young British rider Finlay Tarling was killed when a non-race vehicle hit him after entering the course at the Volta a Portugal, with an investigation still ongoing.

At the Tour of Britain Women last month, Australian rider Maeve Plouffe said she was “nearly hit” by a non-race car driver. This week, two of Pidcock's Pinarello Q36.5 teammates were hit by a police motorbike driving in the opposite direction to the race during the Italian one-day Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday, without serious injury.

The UCI was contacted for comment.