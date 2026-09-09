Due to the vagaries of the weather, the transitional autumn season can be a tricky one to get right when it comes to your kit selection. Temperatures can still feel somewhat summery, while humidity can also be a factor. However, rain is increasingly a threat, and some days it feels distinctly like winter.

So what sort of kit should we be looking to wear in these conditions? Are there items we should definitely include in our wardrobe? And are there some that may be superfluous for many but whose specialist nature makes them worthy of attention for some?

Having spent three years riding for a UCI team and seven as a BC Elite rider, I'm no stranger to putting the miles in when the weather isn't playing ball. Here's my advice for kitting yourself up to ensure you never miss a ride just because it looks grim outside...

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The basics

The foundation of any cycling kit is a really great quality cycling jersey and a pair of the best bib shorts. This should cover you from around 16˚C / 60˚F and upwards.

As the weather drops below this, adding some lightweight essentials can help keep you warmer. Arm warmers and leg warmers are useful here, given they can be stripped off and shoved in a pocket if you start cool and the ride heats up. A mesh base layer can also help maintain temperature when it gets cooler, but also when it gets warmer.

(Image credit: Future)

Since autumn often brings rain, a packable waterproof jacket is a smart addition. We lose body heat via evaporation of water off the skin, usually as sweat, but in the rain this accelerates the process, especially when travelling at speed; when it rains, it drops the effective temperature.

A long-sleeve showerproof jacket can reduce this cooling, but breathability can be an issue. This is where one of the best cycling vests, or gilets, helps: they keep your core warm while allowing greater breathability.

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Starting a ride in the rain

Some days, we walk out the door straight into the wet. The key is to create a barrier against the rain, and the easiest way to do that is with a hardshell waterproof jacket. A general rule of thumb for waterproofs is a water column rating of 10,000mm. Fit and stretch also impact actual waterproofing, and sometimes lower-rated jackets can be just as waterproof, if not more, than higher-rated ones.

You also want a jacket that has a degree of breathability. In the PFAS era of ShakeDry jackets, this was easier to find, but the ban on PFAS products has made it harder to find a jacket that effectively balances keeping you dry without creating that dreaded 'boil in the bag' effect.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Since waterproofing and breathability are harder to find together, look for other features. A two-way zip lets you unzip from the base of the jacket to improve breathability without sacrificing protection as much. You can also find jackets with breathable panels around the armpits or sides, where rain is less likely to hit.

In addition to the jacket, overshoes and gloves are key. Waterproof overshoes and gloves keep the two areas with a higher concentration of nerves as dry and warm as possible.

Temperatures dropping below 15˚C / 60˚F

When it dips below 15˚C / 60˚F, we're likely to switch from short to long. Lightweight, long-sleeve jerseys and tights become the norm, as do base layers. Again, mesh layers work well here because they trap a layer of air, which can both insulate and cool depending on external temperatures.

As we drop below 10˚C / 50˚F, a thicker base layer is often ideal and still lets you get away with lightweight long sleeves. However, lightweight long-sleeve jerseys don’t offer weatherproofing, so a durable water repellent (DWR) coating gives you more flexibility in how you use them.

The Shift from Sportful is a jersey/jacket that features a reliable DWR coating. (Image credit: Future / Andy Turner)

A good balance is a long-sleeve jersey/jacket with DWR that also has some breathability at the back, where weather like rain has less impact, while still allowing better cooling. As mentioned, a two-way zip further improves the functional usable temperature.

Navigating wintery weather

As temperatures drop, insulation is key. Fleece internal linings help trap body heat and prevent cold outside air from penetrating. Typically, this is 'jacket weather', where windproof and weatherproof outerwear is essential.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Overshoes and gloves also become heavier-duty at this point; rather than just blocking wind, they need to trap heat as well. Fleece lining is sometimes used on these items, but make sure the fit isn’t too tight, especially when choosing the best winter gloves. If there is no space between your fingertips and the glove, it is easier for cold to transfer through the fabric and into your hands. Air is a great insulator, so a layer of that between your fingers and the fabric helps keep them warmer.

You will also likely look for a base layer with neck protection to help keep your neck and airways from getting cooler. This can also reduce your risk of picking up upper respiratory infections.

How to dress for the harshest of conditions

(Image credit: Bob)

The harshest conditions - freezing temperatures with biting winds and some bouts of cold rain - are when the elements try to thwart you, but getting through them leads to some epic tales. High levels of insulation are required to keep your core temperature from dropping, so you'll likely need heavily fleeced, insulated jackets and heavier-duty winter bib tights as well. Forgoing some flexibility and freedom of movement is well worthwhile, even doubling up with leg warmers under tights in some cases.

You can also add a waterproof layer to keep the elements out and the heat in. Meanwhile, a balaclava or snood covering your nose and mouth can significantly take the chill out of the air, while gloves can become so heavy-duty that, in some cases, they are fully waterproof and offer less dexterity.

The key essentials to get you through the AW period

The list of kit items you need to cover all bases in different weather conditions could be, potentially, a long one indeed. However, you can cover most of these areas with smart layering and some crossover use of items.

For milder autumn weather, you can get away with shorts and a jersey, plus some arm and leg warmers, perhaps a sleeveless mesh base layer, and then a gilet for when the temps drop to the lower teens.

(Image credit: Future / Andy Turner)

As it gets cooler, bib tights and a long-sleeve jersey/jacket that features a two-way zip, some weatherproofing up front, and more breathability at the rear will work from around 5-15˚C / 41- 59°F, depending on how you layer. A long-sleeve mesh layer and the aforementioned vest or gilet will cover you across a good range of conditions. Meanwhile, a waterproof layer ensures you're protected if the weather turns wet. Lightweight gloves work well too, and rainproofing features reduce wind chill factors considerably.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Even when riding in lower temperatures, I still find the same jersey and gilet, paired with a heavier-duty base layer and snood, is enough. The add-ons? Leg warmers under tights for extra protection, and rainproof overshoes under the tights to keep rain out. A waterproof can work well as an extra wind layer at this point, as long as you keep moving. Where I would invest, though, is gloves, as cold hands can make any ride fall into disarray. Fleece-lined and weatherproofed is ideal.

(Image credit: Future)

The one thing I wouldn’t bother with is thermal socks. They can change the fit of your shoes, and once they get wet, they can get cold; extra pressure between your foot and shoes can make this worse. You are far better off investing in rugged overshoes to keep water out, as this will keep your feet at a good temperature.