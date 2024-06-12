Zwift Ride: Indoor training brand's re-entry into hardware market is absolutely not what we were expecting

Yep, Zwift Ride has been resurrected. It’s now an entry-level indoor smart bike that’s inexpensive to buy, simple to use and easy to live with. A disappointment for seasoned Zwifties perhaps, but a potential delight for newbies.

Image collage of ZwiftRide
(Image credit: Future)
Simon Fellows
By
published

When, just a few weeks back, Zwift surprised me with an invite to preview a secret piece of hardware my imagination ran wild. What could it be? My initial reaction, based on the demise of the original Zwift Ride smart bike back in 2022, as well as its relatively recent legal run-in with Wahoo was ‘wow, I thought Zwift was through with hardware’. That spat culminated in a slap on the wrist for patent infringement and the speedy withdrawal of its Zwift Hub One trainer, a piece of kit so new the orange paint was barely dry. Ouch!

Then I remembered Zwift’s equally recent, but genius Play controllers that offer responsive, real-time control of the platform from your handlebars. Of course, that’s it -  Zwift’s a tech company, so this launch is certain to be a truly advanced chunk of gaming ’n training wizardry. Right?

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.

Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.

Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish. 

