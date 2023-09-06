Zwift and Wahoo partner-up again after patent spat
The two parties have reached an 'amicable' settlement that involves selling each other's products
Indoor training giants Zwift and Wahoo have agreed to start collaborating again after settling a patent lawsuit earlier this week
The latter took legal action against Zwift in October 2022 for alleged patent infringement relating to its Hub smart trainer, launched in September. Last week, it was reported that both parties had agreed to end the dispute, asking the court to dismiss Wahoo’s lawsuit and any subsequent counterclaims.
In a joint statement shared today, both Zwift and Wahoo have said they will “embark on a renewed approach to collaboration”, selling each other’s products on their websites.
They said: “Zwift and Wahoo Fitness today confirm the amicable settlement of all pending litigation."
They added: “Wahoo has granted Zwift a limited licence to use its patents. Zwift will continue to sell its Zwift Hub smart trainer in existing ecommerce markets - US, UK and Europe.
“In addition to selling Zwift Hub, Zwift will return to selling a selection of Wahoo smart trainers, bikes and accessories on Zwift.com from mid-September. The assorted range will offer customers a simple selection across a range of price points, all sold with one year of Zwift.
“Wahoo Fitness will also offer customers the option to bundle one year of Zwift with the purchase of a smart trainer or bike via Wahoofitness.com.”
Wahoo initially sued both Zwift and JetBlack, the manufacturer of the Hub trainer, for creating a product that it claimed is “identical, in all material respects, to the KICKR CORE”.
The company filed a lawsuit in the US District Court of Delaware last October, writing in a statement: “Allowing copycat products in the market, stagnates product innovation and pressures product quality, which is bad for the cycling community.”
A trial was provisionally scheduled for 2025, but has now been called off.
Zwift previously sold Wahoo KICKR smart trainers in its online store, but replaced the product with its Hub trainer when it launched last year. Wahoo also used to offer a free trial of Zwift when customers purchased a trainer.
The two companies will share more details of their renewed business relationship in the coming months.
