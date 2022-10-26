dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoes review – too much sole for... your cleats?

Today's best dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoes deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Many of the best cycling overshoes we’ve had on test are designed to keep out the worst of the winter’s weather. But what about something lighter for those cool, damp autumn rides? Step forward the dhb Equinox Windproof overshoes.

dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoes: construction

Close fitting thin fabric has a speedy TT feel (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

The dhb Equinox is made from 100 per cent polyester to provide a full water resistant, windproof fabric. There’s a slightly fleecy lining and taped seams to add more weather protection.

As you’d expect there’s a reinforced sole and added reinforcement on the heel too. There are well-sized pulls on the heel and housing for the zip so it doesn’t rub on your calf.

dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoes: fit

Heel tabs and zip housing making for easy fitting and comfortable wearing (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

The fabric is very lightweight and stretchy, giving a really close fit. With the mid-length rise up my calves, feel like something that I should be riding on a summer-evening TT.

Alongside the stretch of the fabric, the heel and zip pulls make these incredibly easy to put on and take off again, something I never thought I’d say about an overshoe. I’m a EU sized 41 so went for the small (for sizes 40-42) and accordingly there seemed room to spare.

Close fit material leaves nothing to the imagination (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

As the fabric is thin and the fit close, it does make it easy to snag the overshoe on your shoe fastenings. This wasn’t much of a problem for shoes that used BOA-type closings but was more difficult with ratchet and Velcro fastenings.

The reinforced sole gives much greater coverage to the underside of shoes than many overshoes do, improving the fit and ability to keep out road spray. For me this came at a cost as the mid-section fouled the cleats on my road shoes. I do have my cleats set fairly far back, but they’re not at the limit of the mounting so I’d say this is more an overshoe design issue rather than an odd set up.

Things weren’t much better on my mtb/gravel/commuter shoes and on these the gaps underneath were too modest to accommodate the grips on the sole of my shoe as well.

dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoes: performance

The dhb Equinox overshoe has done exactly what it’s set out to do; it provided protection against the cool and wet autumn weather. In all honesty, I wouldn’t normally wear an overshoe in such conditions, just opting for a warmer sock and more robust shoes. But this approach still leaves me with wet and dirty shoes whereas the Equinox keeps everything clean and dry saving me a job afterwards.

Comprehensive under-sole coverage came at the price of cleat clearance (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

As the Equinox overshoes weren’t compatible with my road cleats I’ve used them with my mtb pedals on my commuting and gravel bikes instead. But even here the overshoe fouled my cleat albeit with enough room to wiggle it into my pedal.

The other problem using on this type of shoe is that the Equinox are quite thin so unlikely to stand up to the natural wear and tear of such riding. This is particularly the case for the sole, as the gaps are much too small to accommodate any significant shoe grips so you’ll be likely walking on – and wearing through – the underneath of the overshoe.

The overshoe even got in the way of smaller cleats as well as covering the shoe's grips (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoe: Value and conclusion

The dhb Equinox has an RRP of $45 / £35 (and at the time of writing on sale at $18/£14). This makes it the most affordable of the best cycling overshoes we’ve tested and in line with the tiny toe covers on the market such as the Sportful Pro Race Toe Covers ( $25 / £24) and Castelli Toe Thingy 2 ($25 / £22).

However, at the base price, the Equinox is not that much less than overshoes such as the GripGrab Ride Waterproof shoe covers ($50 / £38) which offer much more weather protection and a more durable construction.

If you they’re compatible with your cleats and shoes, the Equinox are a good option if you want a little more protection for your shoes and warmth for your feet on cooler spring and autumn rides. The close fitting stretch fabric gives a good fit but isn’t robust so they won’t fare well with heavy footed use or off-road riding so don’t expect them to last you particularly long.

dhb Equinox Windproof Overshoe: Specs

Properties: wind and waterproof

Recommended for: autumn and spring riding

Weight: 113g (small as tested)

Sizes: XS (EU 37-39) to XL (EU46-48)

Fabric: 100% polyester