Sportful WS Reflex 2 Bootie review - hardy overshoes that breathe, but they don't come cheap

Here it comes, the unpredicatbale and potentially grim British winter... when time taken to get dressed for a ride needs to be factored into your schedule, not to mention the palaver of peeling off damp and dirty layers at the end of a ride.

Booties are unquestionably a great piece of kit to protect both your feet and shoes. Finding the perfect pair isn't always easy though. You can end up with something that's baggy, or at the other extreme, stretched to its limit and straining its seams, potentially pinching above the ankle too. Alignment of the cleat and heel cap openings is paramount and there's also the important detail of just how easy they are to get on and off.

I tested a couple of the best cycling overshoes last year, Sportful's WS Reflex 2 is my first pair this year. By comparison, it has a lot going for it in terms of performance.

Sportful WS Reflex 2 Bootie: construction

The WS Reflex 2 is primarily made from Gore-Tex’s Infinium, a four-way-stretch windproof and water-resistant fabric.

A neoprene trim runs around the sole and up the rear of the bootie. There's also a raw neoprene trim at the ankle opening to help prevent water ingress.

The toe, underside and heel box are made of a robust, rough material.

Inside there's a soft, fleecy lining.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Emma Silversides ) (Image credit: Emma Silversides ) (Image credit: Emma Silversides ) (Image credit: Emma Silversides )

A single zipper at the rear features a hook at the base and a garage at the top - a continuation of the neoprene guard that prevents the zip coming into contact with any other layers (including skin!).

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)

Overall construction and finishing is outstanding and reflective detailing doesn’t seem as fragile or vulnerable as on many overshoes.

The WS Reflex 2's are designed as a unisex overshoe and come in sizes S to XXL, covering sizes 38-47 inclusive.

Sportful WS Reflex 2 Bootie: fit

The WS Reflex is a staple in Sportful’s winter range, we reviewed a previous version (opens in new tab) back in 2015. The Reflex 2 takes on the same basic design in terms cut and shape, a positive in my opinion. A single rear zip with a loop at the base helps make pulling on the overshoes a breeze in comparison to some I’ve tested. The neoprene around the sole and ankle add give to the overshoe which really helps with getting them on and off.

I've been testing an L, intended to fit sizes 42-43. The overall fit was good and I certainly wouldn't have wanted to go one size in either direction; they offered a snug but not over-tight fit. I guess it's worth noting that I wear a 42 shoe.

I personally found the ankle opening to be perfectly judged; many overshoes are tight here and lead to pinching but there were no post-ride signs of pinching with the Reflex 2's.

The underside is the only let-down in my opinion, though this will be somewhat down to your shoes. For me, the heel pad opening was positioned too far forward (or consider it simply too small). I could stretch the bootie over the shoe’s heel pad (see photo below) but walking around invariably dislodged it. Even if I refrained from walking around, it tended to slip out of position while riding. Either scenario leads to treading on the bootie itself at some point, so adding excessive wear.