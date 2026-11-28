Black Friday may have been yesterday, but the Black Friday weekend sales are still in full swing—and as a Cycling Weekly deals hunter, I'm still tracking down the best cycling discounts around.

I'm a big fan of riding with music, so I couldn't let the weekend pass without highlighting Shokz, makers of some of the best headphones for cycling. The brand is currently discounted by up to 50%, dropping some of its top-rated bone-conducting headphones like the OpenRun Pro 2 to their lowest price of the year.

Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones for just $124.95 at Amazon US.

Several versions of Shokz's bone-conducting headphones are currently on sale on Amazon, including the latest OpenFit 2 model. Prices are expected to bounce back up once the Black Friday weekend wraps up, so it's worth grabbing a pair soon. UK shoppers aren't missing out either—there is a massive 46% discount on the OpenRun Pro 2 down to just £119.

Get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones for just £119 at Amazon UK.

Below I've added the best Shokz Headphones deals on Amazon US and UK. To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.

Amazon Prime Monthly ($14.99 / £8.99)

Amazon Prime Yearly ($139 / £95)

Black Friday Shokz headphones US deals

Black Friday Shokz headphones UK deals

Listening to music or podcasts can elevate any ride, though traditional headphones block out traffic and pedestrians, which is a real hazard on busy roads. Shokz solves this with an open-ear, bone-conduction design that keeps you fully aware of your surroundings.

In our OpenRun Pro review, we praised the impressive audio quality and situational awareness. While wind noise can occasionally drown out the sound on blustery days, it's a minor trade-off, especially at this price. Plus, the quick-charge feature delivers 90 minutes of playback from just a five-minute charge, making it a lifesaver when you're rushing out the door.

The Shokz bone-conduction technology ensures users can stay aware of surroundings while cycling (Image credit: Future)

If headphones aren't on your Black Friday weekend shopping list, check out Black Friday Cycling Deals page for plenty of other cycling goodies. It's also packed with cycling kit from retailers beyond Amazon, and we're updating it continuously as new offers drop throughout the weekend.