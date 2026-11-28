As a seasoned Black Friday deals hunter, I've often highlighted Magicshine. The Chinese brand makes some of the best bike lights on the market, and they hold coveted spots in our bike light guides, backed by impressive reviews from our expert testing team.

Black Friday 2026 is no different, and right now on Amazon you can pick up bike light deals across the Magicshine range.

See the best Black Friday Magicshine Bike Light Deals.

The headline deal has to be on the mighty SEEMEE 300. It’s held the crown as our best rear bike light overall until its SEEMEE 400 sibling replaced it. Right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is on sale for just $41.79, 30% off its usual $59.99, one of the lowest prices it's ever been.

The perfect companion to the SEEMEE 300 is the RN1200 front bike light, and you can pick up the Magicshine RN1200 for just $44.99, a massive 30% off the usual $59.99.

Below, I've selected the eight best Magicshine deals; however, I can't send you off without mentioning the RN1500S, which narrowly missed out on taking the best front bike light title from the Raveman K1400 this winter. The RN1500S is now just $55.99.

Right, let's get to those Black Friday deals...

Best Black Friday Magicshine SeeMee Deals

Best Black Friday Magicshine Front Bike Light Deals

The Black Friday sales run through to Cyber Monday on November 30, and we suggest grabbing your eye-catching deals fast. If you're looking elsewhere for Black Friday, our Black Friday cycling deals live page is where the team brings all the best deals as we spot them.

For those outside the US, check below for the best Magicshine deals in your region.