It wouldn't be Black Friday without the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 being discounted – it's a hefty 30% off, now just $41
Magicshine has dropped big discounts for Black Friday with up to 50% off its brilliant range of bike lights, including the brilliant Seemee range of rear lights
As a seasoned Black Friday deals hunter, I've often highlighted Magicshine. The Chinese brand makes some of the best bike lights on the market, and they hold coveted spots in our bike light guides, backed by impressive reviews from our expert testing team.
Black Friday 2026 is no different, and right now on Amazon you can pick up bike light deals across the Magicshine range.
See the best Black Friday Magicshine Bike Light Deals.
The headline deal has to be on the mighty SEEMEE 300. It’s held the crown as our best rear bike light overall until its SEEMEE 400 sibling replaced it. Right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is on sale for just $41.79, 30% off its usual $59.99, one of the lowest prices it's ever been.
The perfect companion to the SEEMEE 300 is the RN1200 front bike light, and you can pick up the Magicshine RN1200 for just $44.99, a massive 30% off the usual $59.99.
Below, I've selected the eight best Magicshine deals; however, I can't send you off without mentioning the RN1500S, which narrowly missed out on taking the best front bike light title from the Raveman K1400 this winter. The RN1500S is now just $55.99.
Right, let's get to those Black Friday deals...
Best Black Friday Magicshine SeeMee Deals
Best Black Friday Magicshine Front Bike Light Deals
The Black Friday sales run through to Cyber Monday on November 30, and we suggest grabbing your eye-catching deals fast. If you're looking elsewhere for Black Friday, our Black Friday cycling deals live page is where the team brings all the best deals as we spot them.
For those outside the US, check below for the best Magicshine deals in your region.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.