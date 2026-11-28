This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

If, like me, you have been struck down with some sort of energy sapping, brain-liquidising lurgy recently, and you’ve been finding it hard to fall out of bed, let alone get on a bike – read on. I have good news.

For most of last week my head felt like it had become detached and floated off to an entirely different dimension. I couldn’t stop shivering and had a weird ringing in my ears, which still hasn’t completely gone away. I kept thinking it would pass, but each morning brought an extra surprise symptom – waking up was like opening a new door on an advent calendar of illness. It was rubbish, and I let everyone know all about it.

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I had an event looming at the weekend too, which I really wanted to do. On the few occasions my brain was in the same room as me, I searched it to see whether it was wise to partake in physical activity while feeling like a zombie with concussion.

My colleagues have interviewed medical experts and written at length on the question of whether you should cycle with a cold. The answer seems to rest on whether the symptoms are below (don’t ride) or above the shoulders (proceed with caution). Mine were mostly north of my neck – in fact my wife loudly opined they were entirely in my head (until she caught ‘it’, at which point the ailment was officially recognised).

One thing was keeping me going, though. Green tea by the gallon, liberally laced with chunks of fresh root ginger and great big dollops of honey. I literally could not get enough of this stuff – it’s the only time I’ve ever regretted purposefully smashing that bucket-sized Sports Direct cup that every household in the country was once covertly issued with. I was doing so many reps to the kettle for refills – it was essentially a form of circuit training.

My body knew what it needed, and it seems my cravings were unconsciously based on sound science. Because as the green tea and ginger started to kick in and I began to feel human again, I looked into why this concoction works so well. And it turns out that a recent study performed on cyclists had shown this drink has proven powers to improve performance and recovery, especially in cold conditions.

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Green tea and ginger both naturally contain heat-producing, antioxidant-rich compounds, which have long been believed beneficial for athletes, but the study, published in Nutrients last year, scrutinised this theory scientifically.

Researchers took 16 cyclists, all healthy men with an average age of 23, and fed them a range of sight-unseen supplements: ginger, green tea, a mixture of both, and a placebo. They then tested how they performed during a series of closely monitored rides in two different environmental conditions: normothermic, where temperatures were kept at 21–24°C (70–75℉), and cold, where the mercury was dropped to 5–7°C (41–45℉).

The men completed eight cycling tests at a moderate intensity (measured at 70% VO2 max), while researchers monitored metrics including time-to-exhaustion (TTE), perceived exertion (RPE), thermal sensation (TSS) and respiratory exchange ratio (RER), which relates to how the body uses fat compared to carbohydrates to generate energy. They also monitored muscle soreness 24 hours after the rides. And the results were amazing.

In normothermic conditions, the rider’s endurance levels increased significantly when they were taking both the green tea on its own, and with ginger, compared to when they just glugged the placebo, and they also demonstrated reduced RER, which indicates better fat oxidation (a good thing). The combined supplement of green tea and ginger also led to a reduction in perceived exertion. Taken on its own, ginger didn't do much for endurance, but it did improve thermal comfort levels and reduce after-exercise soreness.

That was all vaguely impressive, but in the cold-condition test, the beneficial powers of green tea and ginger took on Avenger-like qualities. When riders supped the supplement containing both ingredients, they clearly exhibited the longest time-to-exhaustion, lowest RER and best thermal sensation scores.

And the combined supplement resulted in the best perceived comfort levels and most reduced muscle fatigue. On its own, green tea enhanced endurance and optimised fat metabolism in the cold, while ginger made participants feel warmer and improved their recovery time.

Which is all brilliant. Except it left with no excuse but to go and do my event (aside from the looming yellow weather warning). So, tanked up on green tea and ginger, and clad in my best wet weather gear, off I went.

And it was great. I actually got a PB over the distance. So here’s to that magic elixir. Without getting too wide-eyed and Elizabeth Holmes about it, I cannot rave about it enough.