It's Day 3 of the best Black Friday cycling deals 2026, brought to you by the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting team! Sunday of the Black Friday sale is always interesting, as some sales will end at midnight tonight. Some are repackaged and rebranded as Cyber Monday bike deals; others will be completely new sales.

Fear not, the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are here to guide you through the changeover and make sure you don't miss a deal. So, keep this page bookmarked and hit refresh throughout the day—we’ll be posting flash sales, stock alerts, and final calls.

Excellent deals the team highlighted for you yesterday include these Black Friday Shokz headphone deals, now up to 50% off, and it wouldn't be Black Friday without hefty discounts on Magicshine Seemee bike lights. Finally, one from Friday that's still grabbing a lot of interest is Simon's favourite forever bib shorts, the Velocio Concept, which seems to have struck a chord.

Black Friday Cycling Deals - Day 3

USA

UK

Black Friday Cycling Deals of the Day

Save 25% ($87.50) Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt 3: was $349.99 now $262.49 at Competitive Cyclist The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is our best-value pick for a bike computer. Tadej Pogačar also uses it, so if it's good enough for him, it should deliver for you, too. Read more Read less ▼

Top Black Friday Deals - US

Save 45% Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket: was $270 now $148.50 at Competitive Cyclist Gore may no longer be around; however, there are still plenty of deals to be snapped up on legacy stock. This could be your last chance to grab Gorewear clothing before it's gone forever. Read more Read less ▼

Other great US Black Friday cycling deals...

Top Black Friday Deals - UK

Lowest ever UK price Save 28% (£30.79) Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) : was £109.99 now £79.20 at Amazon The Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build with a working drivetrain, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model. Deal only avaliable to Prime Members Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£900) Van Rysel RCR-R 105 Di2: was £4,599.99 now £3,699.99 at Decathlon UK Van Rysel is that brand keeping the influx of chinese race bike honest, and arguably the RCR-R was way ahead of this current influx. With frances next hope at a tour win Paul Sexias riding what looks to be a new version of the RCR, much of this year, it looks like this is the clear our before some new lands. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Met Trenta MIPS Helmet: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Tredz Limited Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar with this 29% off deal at Tredz. This deal was hard to come by; the Trenta has been a popular choice after the Slovenian's incredible success. Maybe it is the Tufts we will never know, but we do know that if it's good enough for Tadej, it will be good enough for us mere mortals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% 100% Brisker Winter Gloves: was £31.99 now £24.99 at Tredz Limited I love these Winter gloves for gravel riding and I use them even on the coldest days. Unlike traditional Winter gloves, they allow far better dexterity meaning I can still operate my computer, my phone, open snacks and operate zips without having to take them off constantly. They also give a much better bar and brake lever feel, which generally helps me feel a bit safer on dark and wet roads of deep winter. Read more Read less ▼

Other cracking UK Black Friday cycling deals...