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Black Friday cycling deals end today! Fear not; our team of intrepid deal-hunting experts are back to guide you through to Cyber Monday – LIVE!
It's day 3 of the 2026 Black Friday cycling deals. Our deal hunters will be live once again, bringing you the deals still active and counting down to Cyber Monday
It's Day 3 of the best Black Friday cycling deals 2026, brought to you by the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting team! Sunday of the Black Friday sale is always interesting, as some sales will end at midnight tonight. Some are repackaged and rebranded as Cyber Monday bike deals; others will be completely new sales.
Fear not, the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are here to guide you through the changeover and make sure you don't miss a deal. So, keep this page bookmarked and hit refresh throughout the day—we’ll be posting flash sales, stock alerts, and final calls.
Excellent deals the team highlighted for you yesterday include these Black Friday Shokz headphone deals, now up to 50% off, and it wouldn't be Black Friday without hefty discounts on Magicshine Seemee bike lights. Finally, one from Friday that's still grabbing a lot of interest is Simon's favourite forever bib shorts, the Velocio Concept, which seems to have struck a chord.
Black Friday Cycling Deals - Day 3
USA
- Today's best Black Friday Bike deals - Amazon US
- Leadout Sale, up to 50% off - Competitive Cyclist
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Sale and clearance offers - Mike's Bikes
- Over 500 products on sale - REI
- Savings on bikes, parts and accessories - Specialized Bikes
- Save on end-of-line - Rapha US Achieve Sale
- Save up to $800 - Wattbike
- Black Friday Deals - Garmin US
UK
- Black Friday Deals - Sigma Sports
- Today's best bike deals - Amazon UK
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Enjoy up to 50% off - Decathlon UK
- Black Friday Price Guarantee - Balfes Bikes
- Black Friday Deals Save up to 60% Off - Tredz
- Archive Sale - Castelli Cycling
- Black Friday price guarantee - Hunt Bike Wheels
- More for less - Ribble Cycles
- Save up to £500 - Wattbike
Black Friday Cycling Deals of the Day
The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is our best-value pick for a bike computer. Tadej Pogačar also uses it, so if it's good enough for him, it should deliver for you, too.
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We have been big advocates of the SeeMee range from Magicshine here at CW for several years now. It is still our best rear bike light, despite the onslaught of the best radar lights and as always, at a fantastic discount.
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Top Black Friday Deals - US
The Cycplus AS2 electric bike pump is one of our Top Electric Bike Pumps of 2026. It earned this recognition for its excellent speed and accuracy, making it our preferred choice for performance and ease of use. Only its sibling, the AS2 Pro, beats it, and it's also 24% off.
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Another small but worthwhile mention of a discount. According to our experts, the Favero pedals take some beating when it comes to the best power-meter pedals, so any discount is worth it.
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Gore may no longer be around; however, there are still plenty of deals to be snapped up on legacy stock. This could be your last chance to grab Gorewear clothing before it's gone forever.
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Garmin was the brand to beat in our Best Radar Bike Lights test earlier in the year, but the market leader and creator of the category held its place with the latest Varia RearVue 820
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The Muc-Off Airmach was praised in our Best Electric Bike Pump Mega Test for its excellent ergonomics. Its considered design makes it ideal for use in cooler temperatures, although it is slightly heavier than its main rival, Cycplus.
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Other great US Black Friday cycling deals...
- 25% Off with Competitive Cyclist - Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
- $300 off, now just $999 - Zwift Ride V2 Bundle
- Save $100 - Garmin Edge 550
- Save 30% and over $100 - Specialized S-Works Torch Lace Shoes
- 10% off - Wahoo Kickr Core 2 Inc. Free Mat with Zwift
- Nearly 60% off - DryGuy Force DX Shoe Dryer
- Now less than $10 - Camelbak Podium Bottles
- Up to 25% off - Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatches
- Now just $89.99 - Peacock TV Premium 12-month subscription
- Save $80 - Muc-Off Bicycle Pressure Washer
Top Black Friday Deals - UK
The Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build with a working drivetrain, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model. Deal only avaliable to Prime Members
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Van Rysel is that brand keeping the influx of chinese race bike honest, and arguably the RCR-R was way ahead of this current influx. With frances next hope at a tour win Paul Sexias riding what looks to be a new version of the RCR, much of this year, it looks like this is the clear our before some new lands.
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Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar with this 29% off deal at Tredz. This deal was hard to come by; the Trenta has been a popular choice after the Slovenian's incredible success. Maybe it is the Tufts we will never know, but we do know that if it's good enough for Tadej, it will be good enough for us mere mortals.
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The Hammerhead Karoo is now in its third iteration, building on the already brilliant Karoo 2 and, as a result, remains our best bike computer. Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned the Karoo is "a formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo".
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I love these Winter gloves for gravel riding and I use them even on the coldest days. Unlike traditional Winter gloves, they allow far better dexterity meaning I can still operate my computer, my phone, open snacks and operate zips without having to take them off constantly. They also give a much better bar and brake lever feel, which generally helps me feel a bit safer on dark and wet roads of deep winter.
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Other cracking UK Black Friday cycling deals...
- Save 20%, now just £399.99 - Wahoo Kickr Core 2
- Lowest-ever price on Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump
- Over £50 off - Lezyne Radar Drive Rear Light
- Save 54%, a total saving of £211 - Giro Imperial II Cycling Shoes
- Now just £15.99 - Pirelli SmarTUBE P Zero EVO Inner Tube
- Declutter & Save 15% - Ravemen FR1500 front light
- Save £60 - Fizik Tempo Artica R5 GTX winter boots
- Over half off, now just £69 - Castelli Women's Gabba ROS Jersey
- Now under £100 - Kärcher OC 3 Foldable Portable Washer
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Right, on to some new deals! Last orders for the Tarmac SL8
I just wrote up a full list of reasons to buy one of the last SL8s this Black Friday instead of the new Tarmac SL9. This includes its now-legendary status amongst cycling journalists, a piece of cycling history, and a joke about how taking a trip to the toilet before you ride could save you the 4 watts needed to match the new bike.
The reality is, there aren't many left now. In the US, I couldn't find any. In the UK, while you can just about find most sizes, options are very limited. So, for last orders on the Tarmac Sl8, head over to either Balfe's or Sigma to grab what I think is a genuine piece of cycling history.
- Tarmac SL8 Expert in black - save 22%, now £4299 at Sigma
- Tarmac SL8 Comp - save 24%, now £2749 at Balfe's
- Tarmac SL8 Expert in blue - save 27%, now £3999 at Balfe's
Magicshine Seemee lights, once again also proving popular
My colleague Paul highlighted 8 big black friday Magicshine deals yesterday. The headline deal has to be on the mighty SEEMEE 300. It’s held the crown as our best rear bike light overall until its SEEMEE 400 sibling replaced it. Right now, both are only a few pence short of their lowest-ever price.
Let's start with what was popular yesterday - Shokz UK deals
Shokz proved once again to be a popular choice, which is understandable given how sizeable the discounts are this year. Headphone use among cyclists is divisive, but Shokz, with its open-ear, bone-conducting tech, helps address that. The best option is the OpenRun 2 Pro, now up to 40% off.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 - 40% off
- Shokz OpenRun - 32% off, now just £89
- Shokz OpenFit Air - Now just £65, 31% off
Good morning, once again, welcome to day 3 of the Black Friday cycling deals
Good morning, deal seekers! I'm Matt, and I'm back in the hot seat to bring you the best deals on Day 3 of the Black Friday cycling deals. As I mentioned in my introduction to today's live blog, it is the final day of the Black Friday sale. Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, and that means a few things which we will get into throughout the day.
First, I have a little housekeeping to do on the site, and I'll be right back with some deals.