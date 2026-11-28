Netcompany-Ineos have cancelled the transfer of Harold Tejada after he was charged with an anti-doping rule violation by the International Testing Agency.

The Colombian climber was set to be one of the nine incoming riders for the British WorldTour squad for 2027, after leaving XDS Astana. However, after the ITA announced that he had been provisionally suspended over "unexplained abnormalities" in his biological passport, the move was terminated. Tejada insists that he is innocent.

"Netcompany-Ineos and Harold Tejada have agreed to end their agreement for the 2027 season, before he was due to join the team on 1 January," a post from the team on X read.

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In a statement on Friday evening, an ITA spokesperson said: "The ITA reports that the ABP of Colombian road cyclist Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue has returned an Adverse Passport Finding (APF) due to unexplained abnormalities in the values of his haematological ABP.

"Specifically, a panel of experts has confirmed that the rider has a case to answer, as, after reviewing the rider’s explanation, the panel maintained that the abnormalities in his ABP are highly likely to have been caused by the administration of a prohibited substance and/or a prohibited method."

Tejada, 29, was at Astana for six seasons after signing in 2021. He won a stage of Paris-Nice this season, and finished second behind Mauro Schmid on stage 13 of the Tour de France. He went on to finish 10th overall at the Vuelta a España.

In his own statement, Tejada said: "I want to clarify that this suspension is a temporary measure, which does not constitute a sanction or a final decision.

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"From day one, I have acted with diligence and responsibility, providing all requested information in a timely manner. I will continue to do so throughout the entire process, with full respect for the anti-doping authorities and cycling institutions.

"My legal and medical team will work to exercise my defense before the relevant bodies, through the established channels."

The ITA release continued: "The rider has been informed of the charge and has the right to provide additional information. The rider has the possibility to accept the consequences for his violation or to request for the matter to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal for a hearing.

"Further, in accordance with the UCI anti-doping rules and article 6.2.1 of the UCI regulations for results management (UCI RMR), a mandatory provisional suspension has been imposed on the rider. The rider has the right to challenge the provisional suspension and ask for its lifting.

"Pursuant to the UCI’s delegation of its anti-doping program to the ITA, the prosecution of the case is being handled entirely by the ITA. Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments made."

Tejada's current team, XDS Astana, said that the news "came as a complete surprise". He has been suspended from the squad.

"In accordance with the disciplinary procedure before the ITA/UCI, the rider will be given an opportunity to present his defence and/or to accept the violation and a sanction," a team spokesperson wrote. "The team is not part of these proceedings. It is now for the relevant authorities to assess the case.

"The team has a zero-tolerance policy with respect to doping practices, and it supports the UCI/ITA efforts to fight against doping in the sport of cycling."