Exposure Lights are some of the best bike lights on the market, and as a Cycling Weekly deals hunter I've very rarely seen significant discounts on Exposure Lights.

As we head into Cyber Monday, there are still plenty of cycling deals to be had. Right now, at Sigma Sports you can grab the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS front light for just £249 – which is a generous 23% off, and a saving of almost £80.

Get the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS for just £249 at Sigma Sports.

Until recently, the Strada held a highly coveted spot in our bike light buyers' guide as the front light, which delivers the best beam pattern. However, due to it's at full price mega price tag other cheaper options took its place.

At this Cyber Monday price, it's worthy of consideration if you're after a 'bombproof' build in a bike light, which also comes loaded with clever tech. While there are cheaper lights with the same amount of lumens output, our testing proved that the Exposure Strada is one of the best.

Also at Sigma, the flagship Strada Mk12 Super Bright has more lumens and is down to £259, down from £375, so if you can stretch to that extra £10, you're getting a more powerful light with the same features as its slightly cheaper sibling.

Get the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB for just £259 at Sigma Sports.

Save 23% (£76) Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS : was £325 now £249 at Sigma Sports Save £76: The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS Front Light is an outstanding light that rarely has any decent discounts, so grab it while you can. Its features include a powerful output of 1,450 lumens and AKTIV Road-Specific-Beam technology, which auto-dims the light when oncoming vehicles are detected. There's also a DayBright mode for safe daytime riding and an LED display for real-time battery management.

Save 31% (£116) Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB: was £375 now £259 at Sigma Sports Save £116: The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 SB Front Light as the name suggests, packs in a powerful 1,700 lumens of 'Super Bright' output. It leads the way as the flagship model in the Exposure lineup, and with £116 off at Sigma, it makes it a very attractive Cyber Monday deal.

Based in the UK, Exposure Lights is renowned for producing well-made and durable cycling lights packed with the latest innovative technology, which means they'll be lighting your way for years to come. However, this quality and attention to detail means they come with a hefty price tag that, for me, has been out of my budget, as much as I've lusted after them for many years.

I've been looking for a deal on one of these for ages, so I'll be pulling the trigger before it's sold out. This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best Cyber Monday Exposure Lights deals in your territory.