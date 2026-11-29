Ask any cycling journalist what their favourite bike over the last 10 years is, and they will likely say the Specialized Tarmac SL8. It is a bike that garnered almost unanimous praise, and certainly the bike that raised the question, "Can we do any better than this?"

Here is the thing: Specialized could only find 4 watts with the new Tarmac SL9. While Tech Editor Aaron Borrill just furnished the new bike with a flawless 5-star rating, he states in the opening paragraph of this review, "The outgoing Specialized Tarmac didn’t need replacing – everything worked, and the whole package was close to perfect. I still think the S-Works Tarmac SL8 is one of the most complete packages out there."

I'm not joking; there are plenty of free ways to find 4 watts that can save you thousands by grabbing one of the last SL8s on the market. My slightly jovial advice to have a coffee and a stop at the toilet might not quite get you 4 watts, but cleaning your chain more regularly, for example, might. Tucking your head in, grabbing a Black Friday deal on a new helmet, or getting to grips with tyre pressure and width can absolutely find you 4 watts for nothing, or for far less than the new Tarmac SL9.

I'll even go so far as to say this is your last chance to buy a piece of cycling history. My colleague James' piece on the legacy of the Tarmac proves the SL8 is one in a long line of Icon iterations of one of the best road bikes. The SL8 is the poster boy of the current era of cycling; like the riders who have never been more rounded, it brought the one-bike all-round solution to the pro peloton and the masses.

So, grab one of the last few remaining now in the Black Friday bike deals, from either Balfe's or Sigma.

SL8 Expert Black Save 22% (£1,200) Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert: was £5,499 now £4,299 at Sigma Sports The SL8 Expert is the thinking person's spec, with Ultegra 12-speed Di2, Roval C38 carbon wheels and a 2-piece aluminium cockpit; it packs a lot of performance without breaking the bank. Still available in 56 & 58cm

SL8 Comp Save 24% (£850) Specialized Tarmac SL8 Comp: was £3,599 now £2,749 at Balfe's Bikes The most affordable Tarmac SL8; however, given the frame's performance and the fact that you can now pick it up with £850 off, it offers a lot of bang for your buck. Pair that with Shimano's excellent 105 Di2, and you've got a real deal, though many will want to fit a better set of wheels. Available in 54 and 56cm frames.

Still don't believe the SL8 is one of the best road bikes to buy this Black Friday?

In the summer of 2024, former CW Tech Writer Joe Baker rode over 2000 kilometres to crown our Race Bike of the Year, calling the SL8 the best. He then followed that with a 12-month long-term review and concluded that it remained the benchmark to beat in 2025 and into 2026.

It's a bike whose geometry hasn't really changed since we moved to disc brakes, but it's the refinement over the years that put the Tarmac SL8 head and shoulders above the rest. The fact that after 4 years of development, Specialized only managed 4 watts speaks volumes.

As far as I can see, the Specialized Tarmac SL8 is as good as gone in the US, so all the deals featured are only in the UK. Which means this could be some of the last in the world, let alone the country.