Midweek most wanted: a full Dura-Ace aero bike, Campagnolo Super Record Disc and Giro Knit shoes

This week’s sneak peek at the latest and greatest kit we've got in our office that we just can't wait to use

Merlin Nitro Aero

Merlin Cycles is good at sourcing quality frames from well-known brands, stamping its own name on them and kitting them out with high quality components at bargain prices. Right now, it’s offering this special edition of its new Nitro Aero kitted out with a full Dura-Ace mechanical groupset and Dura-Ace C24 carbon hybrid wheelset with alloy brake tracks. It’s a special edition, with the spec and price likely to change early in the new year.

Buy now: Merlin Nitro Aero Dura-Ace 9100 for £2299.00

RH+ Z Alpha helmet

Italian brand RH+ tends to fly under the radar, but it produces a range of quality cycling kit, including clothing, sunglasses and helmets. We’ve just got a batch of its winter kit in, including this top end aero road helmet. It’s got a removable cover for the central front vent, to further smooth airflow and improve aerodynamics.

Buy now: RH+ Z Alpha helmet from Tredz for £139.99

Altura Thermo Elite gloves

Cold winter rides normally mean low light too. We reckon we’ll light up like a Christmas tree with these on, as the entire back of the glove is made of an ultra-reflective waterproof and windproof fabric. There looks to be plenty of well-positioned padding to keep hands warm and comfortable on the bars too.

Buy now: Altura Thermo Elite gloves from Cyclestore for £27.99

Santini H Way windstopper jacket

Santini says that its H Way jacket is good for a temperature range from +5 all the way down to -8 degrees. So it’s a full-on winter piece, made with Santini’s own wind and water resistant fleece backed fabric. The yellow and blue accents look cheerful too. Just what we need for the coming cold snap.

Buy now: Santini H Way jacket from Probikekit for £127.99

Campagnolo Super Record H11 disc brake groupset

It may have taken a while for Campag to get it onto the market, but we’ve had a couple of bikes in recently kitted out with Campagnolo’s top of the line mechanical groupset, kitted out with its new hydraulic disc brakes. This one’s fitted to a bike from Czech brand Fetska. Look out for our video review soon.

Buy now: Campagnolo Super Record H11 disc groupset from Wiggle for £2507.99

Giro Empire E70 Knit shoes

What would Midweek Most Wanted be without a pair of sparkly new cycling shoes? This week, it’s Giro’s new knitted lace-ups. Giro says that they offer unparalleled comfort and breathability. We’re all for the former, but the latter may be a bit much, until things warm up a bit or we head to a launch somewhere a bit warmer.

Buy now: Giro Empire E70 Knit shoes from Tweeks for £199.99

