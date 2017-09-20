Dhb launches four new shoes to market

British brand dhb expands into the shoe market with typical wallet friendly offerings from £75

After a brief hiatus from the cycle shoe market, British brand dhb has dipped its toe back in with a number of shoes for a variety of disciplines; including road, mountain bike and triathlon.

>>>Best cycle shoes of 2017

Dhb aims to offer cyclists ‘the complete package of performance cycling apparel’ along with its new shoe offerings that promise exceptional performance and value the brand is known for.

There are four shoes in the road category starting as low as £70 for the Dorica and Troika and a Carbon Road D and Carbon Road R at £120. Two in the mountain bike range; Troika and Dorica MTB both at £70 and one triathlon shoe called the Trinity Tri at £75.

Aeron Carbon Road D £120

Buy now: dhb Carbon Road D at Wiggle for £120

Following the name of its clothing range, the Aeron Carbon Road D, which costs £120, is the companies top end shoe that weighs in at a claimed 257g for a size 42.

It is said to be made with a lightweight and stiff full carbon sole, with a single Boa dial and two accompanying velcro straps.

Aeron Carbon Road R £120

Buy now: dhb Aeron Carbon Road R shoe at Wiggle for £120

To allow for customers to buy a shoe with the right fit and system for them, dhb offers the exact same shoe as the D with a ratchet system instead. It uses the same carbon sole and lightweight, breathable synthetic upper.

Road Dorica £70

Buy now: dhb Road Dorica at Wiggle for £70

For those who like the classic lace up look or prefer the tailored fit that lace up shoes can offer then the £70 Dorica’s could be a good option.

Weighing in at 265g (size 42), the nylon sole is paired with a lightweight synthetic and semi-perforated upper.

Road Troika £70

Buy now: dhb Road Troika shoe at Wiggle for £70

Finally the Troika uses three velcro straps to secure your foot in place. It has all the same features you find on the Dorica for £70.