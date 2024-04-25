Introducing the start-up that helps cyclists find local mechanics and get a 'better service'

A small start-up from the south coast of England has set out to support independent mechanics and revolutionise the way cyclists get their bikes fixed.

Brighton-based Bikebook, which began as "three guys in a bedroom", works as a search engine to help cyclists find local mechanics. It was founded in 2021, and last year received an important round of investment funding, which it now hopes will allow it to expand worldwide.

"We initially launched the Bikebook platform because we're all cyclists," said Jake Fieldsend, one of the founders. "I used to get my bike serviced, when I was racing, by a local guy who lived around the corner. He moved away and I ended up taking my bike to a larger chain and it wasn't very good."

Today, the platform counts over 1,100 traders across the UK, and has received the backing of Olympic gold-medal-winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee.

"Going to an independent mechanic, you get a much better service, and you can build a good relationship with them," said Fieldsend. "If you're going on a cycling trip, and you don't know where to go to get your bike serviced, you can use Bikebook as a way of finding reputable, verified mechanics who are local, whether they're mobile, a small shop or a small workshop. It's almost like a Checkatrade for independent bike mechanics."

Last week, the company launched a new service for mechanics, in a bid to help them improve their online presence. "A lot of them were using Excel spreadsheets and paper diaries," Fieldsend said.

"With our Workshop system, we basically work with the mechanics to build a platform that does everything end-to-end. It allows them to take bookings online, track all their jobs, all their spending, all their revenue, their inventory and customer data, all in one place."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, 45 businesses have signed up for the premium offer, with the search engine website remaining free to use.

"We want to scale across the UK and support the majority of the smaller, independent chains that are out there," Fieldsend said. He also has his eyes on global expansion.

Last week, at a launch event in London, the brand invited former pro David Millar to speak about his relationship with bike mechanics during his career. "We're hoping we can use David to help us launch outside the UK and support Spain [where Millar lives] and beyond," Fieldsend said.

"In that kind of situation, the Bikebook platform becomes even more relevant. If you're on a cycling holiday and your bike breaks down, you really don't know where to go. We can support that as well.”