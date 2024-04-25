Introducing the start-up that helps cyclists find local mechanics and get a 'better service'

'We want to support the majority of the smaller, independent chains that are out there,' says Bikebook founder

Jake Fieldsend and Ryan Elson of Bikebook
Jake Fieldsend and Ryan Elson are two of the Bikebook founders
(Image credit: Bikebook)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

A small start-up from the south coast of England has set out to support independent mechanics and revolutionise the way cyclists get their bikes fixed.

Brighton-based Bikebook, which began as "three guys in a bedroom", works as a search engine to help cyclists find local mechanics. It was founded in 2021, and last year received an important round of investment funding, which it now hopes will allow it to expand worldwide. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

