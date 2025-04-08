'It could die off': Frame-builder sets out to make the craft more accessible to Gen-Z via online learning

Paul Gibson of longstanding UK bike maker Ellis Briggs has created a hub to help preserve the skills involved

Paul Gibson builds a frame for Ellis Briggs
(Image credit: Ellis Briggs / Paul Gibson)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Artisan frame-building is a dying art that needs caring for and preserving – that is the view of one UK builder who has launched a project to help ensure its conservation.

Paul Gibson is a frame-builder at Yorkshire's Ellis Briggs, which was established in 1936. He has launched what he calls "a national mission to save a traditional craft".

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest