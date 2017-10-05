Fizik introduces new range topping Infinito R1 shoe

Infinito R1 has redesigned closure and is available as a knit version too

The Fizik R1B shoe is used by a number of star riders, including Philippe Gilbert and Geraint Thomas, with Fizik saying that it chooses riders who can work with it to improve its designs.

The new Infinito R1 is a product of this approach. It features a new closure system, which Fizik says includes two new technologies: Dynamic Arch Support and Increased Volume Control. It says that these allow the shoe to fit any rider precisely, easily and comfortably.



Essentially, it’s a redesign of the shoe’s upper. So whereas the outgoing R1B had three points of attachment for its lower Boa wire, the Infinito R1 has five, with a separate intermediate flap to the upper rather than the previous one-piece design. The plastic guides have also been replaced by fabric, which Fizik says helps to eliminate pressure points.

The upper Boa continues to have one attachment point to a flap of the upper, but this has been redesigned with a smaller flap and a fabric guide instead of plastic.

Fizik continues to use the same carbon sole and laser perforates the microtex synthetic leather upper extensively for ventilation. The holes have changed from round to elongated ones though. And Fizik has a new mesh insole for added under-foot air circulation.

There’s a price increase from the out-going R1B to £312.50 and Fizik sells the Infinito R1 in sizes and half sizes from 36 to 48, with a claimed weight of 232g per shoe for a size 42.5. It’s available in all-black, black with red details, red or white.

New Infinito R1 Knit

The Infinito R1 joins the £399.99 Infinito R1 Knit at the top of Fizik’s road shoe range. Running shoe makers have been rolling out knitted uppers for their shoes over the last couple of years, and Fizik joins Giro in offering them for cycling shoes.



The shoe shares the Infinito lacing system with the new microtex synthetic leather version. But Fizik says that its knit uppers are highly breathable, for superior temperature management and enhanced comfort, whilst also being strong and supportive.

You get the same size range as for the Infinito R1 and the claimed weight is 255g per shoe for a size 42.5. The Infinito R1 Knit comes in black with red contrast around the vents.