Mavic launches new Allure limited edition kit

Another eye-catching design from Mavic

Mavic says that its new Allure limited edition performance summer clothing range brings together speed and style. For the French cyclist, “allure” means the speed at which the peloton or a breakaway is travelling. It’s also the word used for a sense of style or flair.

So it’s a good name for the new range, which is based on some of Mavic’s top clothing and gives you a full top-to-toe matching outfit. Starting at the top is the Allure cap, made from wicking, lightweight fabric and priced at £25. Moving down, the £105 Allure jersey is based on the Cosmic line and comes with a fourth zipped pocket, while the Cosmic bibshorts are the basis for the £140 Allure model.

Matching Cosmic Limited high socks are £16, while the shoes at £255 are based on the standard Cosmic Pro model. Finally, there’s a matching phone case for £45 to stash into your pockets.

The Allure limited edition is available to buy from Mavic’s website and from selected Mavic dealers.

Mavic has been getting into producing limited run designs for some of its best-selling high end kit. A couple of months ago it released the La France range in patriotic red, white and blue.