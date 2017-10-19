Mavic launches new technical Autumn/Winter clothing options

Mavic’s winter training range for men and women includes new thermal and windproof pieces as well as insulated footwear

Yes, it’s that time of year again when cycle clothing news is all about protection from cold and rain. Mavic has just released details of its autumn/winter 2017 range, which includes new technical items.

The new products added to the range are highlighted on Mavic’s website.

The flagship jacket is the Cosmic Pro H2O Vision. Priced at £265, it extends Mavic’s Vision range of reflective clothing. Mavic says that the jacket is a mid-weight softshell, which is fully rainproof and windproof. It also features a clear waterproof rear pocket, which can be used to stash your phone or a wearable light.

The Cosmic Pro SO H2O jacket is designed to offer high quality wind and rain protection. It’s fully seam sealed and has a dropped tail design. It also boasts breathability which Mavic says is 20% better than leading competitors. Price is £230.

If you prefer something lighter than a jacket, the £140 Cosmic Pro Wind long sleeved jacket gives you membrane-based wind protection along with breathability and a close pro fit. New too are matching Cosmic Pro Wind bibtights. At £165, these also include a membrane for wind protection at the front of the leg and are Teflon treated for water repellency.

The £130 Cosmic Pro Thermo bibshorts are fleeced and Teflon treated to help keep out rain and wheelspray.

In the women’s range the new £130 Sequence Convertible jacket provides wind and rain protection, but with removable sleeves, so that it can be used as a gilet too. The sleeves include an all-over reflective print. It’s joined by the £115 Sequence Thermo jacket – again windproof and water resistant – and the £85 Sequence Long Sleeved insulated jersey.

Mavic has also added Sequence Thermo tights at £90 and bibtights at £115 to its women’s range. Both are insulated and surface treated for water repellency.

Also new is the Cosmic Elite Vision CM road shoe. Priced at £150, it is made from black reflective material, for enhanced night time visibility. There’s a water repellent, insulating membrane built into the front of the shoe, designed for damp, cold rides. But despite this, Mavic quotes a weight of 140g per shoe for a size 8.5.