UCI Road World Championships 2017 live TV guide

Full television broadcast schedules for the 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen, Norway, September 17-24
Both Eurosport and the BBC will be showing live coverage of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships over September 17-24.
Eurosport will be showing the majority of the championships from Bergen, Norway, with live broadcasts backed up with highlights in the evening.
The BBC is showing live coverage of the elite men’s and women’s road races and time trials on its digital Red Button service, with highlights of the road races shown on BBC One or Two.
Note: Broadcast times are given in BST and may be subject to change. Check your electronic programme guide for further details.
Eurosport
Sunday September 17
11.00-13.00, Women’s team time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player
14.30-16.30, Men’s team time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player
Monday September 18
10.00-11.15, Junior women’s individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
12.35-17.00, Under-23 individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
Tuesday September 19
10.30-12.30, Junior men’s individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player
14.00-17.30, Women’s elite individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
Wednesday September 20
12.00-17.00, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
Friday September 22
09.00-12.00, Junior women’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
15.30-17.00, Under-23 road race LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player
Saturday September 23
08.00-12.00, Junior men’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
12.20-16.45, Women’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
Sunday September 24
09.00-16.15, Men’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player
BBC
Tuesday September 19
14.50-16.15, Women’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Red Button/website
Wednesday September 20
12.00-16.45, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Red Button/website
14.30-16.45, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Two
Saturday September 23
12.35-17.30, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Red Button/website
14.00-16.00, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC One
16.00-17.30, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Two
Sunday September 24
09.05-16.30, Men’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Red Button/website
13.00-16.30, Men’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Two