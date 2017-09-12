UCI Road World Championships 2017 live TV guide

Full television broadcast schedules for the 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen, Norway, September 17-24

Both Eurosport and the BBC will be showing live coverage of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships over September 17-24.

Eurosport will be showing the majority of the championships from Bergen, Norway, with live broadcasts backed up with highlights in the evening.

The BBC is showing live coverage of the elite men’s and women’s road races and time trials on its digital Red Button service, with highlights of the road races shown on BBC One or Two.

Note: Broadcast times are given in BST and may be subject to change. Check your electronic programme guide for further details.



Eurosport

Sunday September 17

11.00-13.00, Women’s team time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player

14.30-16.30, Men’s team time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player

Monday September 18

10.00-11.15, Junior women’s individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

12.35-17.00, Under-23 individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

Tuesday September 19

10.30-12.30, Junior men’s individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player

14.00-17.30, Women’s elite individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

Wednesday September 20

12.00-17.00, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

Friday September 22

09.00-12.00, Junior women’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

15.30-17.00, Under-23 road race LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport Player

Saturday September 23

08.00-12.00, Junior men’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

12.20-16.45, Women’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

Sunday September 24

09.00-16.15, Men’s road race LIVE, Eurosport 2/Eurosport Player

BBC

Tuesday September 19

14.50-16.15, Women’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Red Button/website

Wednesday September 20

12.00-16.45, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Red Button/website

14.30-16.45, Men’s elite individual time trial LIVE, BBC Two

Saturday September 23

12.35-17.30, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Red Button/website

14.00-16.00, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC One

16.00-17.30, Women’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Two

Sunday September 24

09.05-16.30, Men’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Red Button/website

13.00-16.30, Men’s elite road race LIVE, BBC Two