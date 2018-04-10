Organisers of the Vuelta a España unveil the teams that will feature in the 2018 edition
The teams for the 2018 Vuelta a España (August 25 to September 16) have been confirmed, with organisers Unipublic granting wildcard places to three Spanish outfits as well as the French team sponsored by major race backer Cofidis.
Along with the eighteen UCI WorldTour squads, the Spanish wildcard teams bestowed with spaces on the start line are Burgos-BH, Caja Rural and Euskadi Basque Country.
Irish pro continental outfit Aqua Blue Sport has been missed off the list this year in favour of extra home nation teams – a blow after the team clinched a win with Stefan Denifl on stage 17 last year.
The squad has already missed out on wildcard selection for both the 2018 Tour de France and 2018 Giro d’Italia.
The route for the 2018 edition looks set to provide exciting viewing – with a grand total of nine summit finishes, as well as an opening time trial and a long 32.7km test against the clock in the third week.
Vuelta a España 2018 teams
UCI World Tour teams
Ag2r-La Mondiale – France
Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan
Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain
BMC Racing Team – USA
Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany
Dimension Data – RSA
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA
Groupama-FDJ – France
Lotto-Soudal – Belgium
Mitchelton-Scott – Australia
Movistar Team – Spain
Quick-Step Floors – Belgium
Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland
Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands
Team Sky – Great Britain
Team Sunweb – Germany
Trek-Segafredo – USA
UAE-Team Emirates – UAE
Wild card teams for Vuelta a España 2018
Burgos-BH (Spain)
Caja Rural (Spain)
Euskadi Basque Country (Spain)
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (France)