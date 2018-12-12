We will look back at 2018 as one of the best years for product development in all aspects of bike tech; from top end wind-cheating machines, to new safety features in hardware and just utterly amazing equipment that we all want to own.
A year of product testing passes in a flash and in among the countless reviews we produce, the question we get asked most often is simply: what should I buy? And that’s why we compile our Editor’s Choice list as the definitive collection of the best bikes, products and clothing available to buy right now.
No-one can pay their way onto Cycling Weekly’s Editor’s Choice – this list comes from the heart from the hardest-working tech team at the world’s oldest and most prestigious cycling publication.
You’ll see here a great mix of bikes from the very top end, like the brand new Cannondale SystemSix, to new launches at the entry level like the hotly anticipated Trek Emonda ALR. Our top clothing options for all the seasons are listed along with the best upgrade components for your bike.
If it’s here, it’s best in class. It’s as simple as that.