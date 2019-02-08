Tweets of the week: Harry Tanfield, Neah Evans, Simon Gerrans and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Katie Archibald, Thomas De Gendt and Callum Skinner.

1. Isn’t that bad luck?

2. Italians are the opposite of Brits apparently – they can’t queue

3. From lycra to Jeff Banks suits for Simon Gerrans

4. Thomas De Gendt sums up Zwift racing perfectly

5. Harry Tanfield wasn’t thrilled to be leading the young rider’s classification

6. Callum Skinner is counting down the seconds to the Olympics

7. Marginal strains for Geraint Thomas

8. Not all pros get to spend their winters basking in the sun

9. A heated Instagram feud breaks out between Katie Archibald and Neah Evans

10. Some unorthodox aero training

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.