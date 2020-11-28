Cyber Monday cycling shoe deals: Grab a bargain on Specialized, Giro, Fizik and more

Cycling shoes have a specific set of requirements that make them quite unique in the world of footwear. For starters you’ll spend a lot of time in them, but also they’re the driving point of your bicycle which itself comes with unique demands. Now that Cyber Monday is here, it’s a great opportunity to grab a bargain on a great pair of shoes.

It’s worth taking stock of what you need. Are you a performance rider who wants the stiffness sole and the tightest retention system or are you a long distance tourer who values comfort and versatility above all else? This page will have something for everyone.

>>> Best cycling shoes: a buyer’s guide

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Cyber Monday shoe deals UK

Fizik Infinito R1 at Chain Reaction Cycles £329 £230

The Fizik Infinito R1 is a top end shoe that features a unidirectional carbon sole, two Boa dials and a plush and comfortable upper. Recommended you go up a half size, though. View Deal

Sidi Shot road shoes at ProBikeKit £350 £244

Sidi’s Shot shoes are something of a classic and with stiff carbon sole and a unique retention dial they’re certainly a set of performance orientated slippers. View Deal

Bont Riot + road shoes at ProBikeKit £150 £104

Bont’s heat model shoes proved to be something of a winner and we’ve awarded them our Editor’s Choice award in the past. Read the full review here. View Deal

Specialized Torch 3.0 £220 £170

An excellent pair of shoes that blend performance, style and comfort. The two Boa dials make retention easy and the FACT carbon sole will add efficiency to your pedal stroke. View Deal

Giro Empire E70 knit road shoes £219.99 £164.95 from Wiggle

A couple of summers ago, Giro launched the E70 knit to much fanfare. It offers a cool new look, good ventilation and an impressive DWR coating that keeps out the water. The knitted upper is paired to an Easton EC70 carbon sole for that performance kick. View Deal