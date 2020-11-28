Cyber Monday cycling shoe deals: Grab a bargain on Specialized, Giro, Fizik and more

>>> Best cycling shoes: a buyer’s guide
Best Cyber Monday shoe deals UK
Fizik Infinito R1 at Chain Reaction Cycles
£329 £230
The Fizik Infinito R1 is a top end shoe that features a unidirectional carbon sole, two Boa dials and a plush and comfortable upper. Recommended you go up a half size, though.
Sidi Shot road shoes at ProBikeKit
£350 £244
Sidi’s Shot shoes are something of a classic and with stiff carbon sole and a unique retention dial they’re certainly a set of performance orientated slippers.
Specialized Torch 3.0
£220 £170
An excellent pair of shoes that blend performance, style and comfort. The two Boa dials make retention easy and the FACT carbon sole will add efficiency to your pedal stroke.
Giro Empire E70 knit road shoes
£219.99 £164.95 from Wiggle
A couple of summers ago, Giro launched the E70 knit to much fanfare. It offers a cool new look, good ventilation and an impressive DWR coating that keeps out the water. The knitted upper is paired to an Easton EC70 carbon sole for that performance kick.
Giro Women’s Empire shoes
£259.99 £155.69 from Wiggle
Another pair of superb Giro shoes that have now got a tidy discount on them. They’re amazingly good looking, keeping all of the chic that we’ve come to expect from Giro shoes. Those good looks are matched by the performance ethic that these shoes embody, and the Easton carbon sole keeps things stiff underfoot whilst the laces offer comfort.
dhb Aeron Carbon road shoe dial
£110 £77 from ChainReactionCycles
Coming in at a cheaper price, you do get a chunkier looking shoe. But the Aeron is designed for performance, much like the shoes above. Both lightweight and stiff they’re ideal racing shoes, with the stiffness allowing all the power to reach the peddles and not get lost in the shoe.
Fizik R4B road shoe
£175 £98.95 from ProBikeKit
Made in collaboration with some of the top WorldTour and Olympic riders, the R4B shoes are superb performance racing shoes. Available in four colours, as you can see in the picture.
Sidi Ergo 5 Matt Limited Edition road shoe
£260 £182 from Evans Cycles
These shoes look fantastic but also they are light, stiff and durable. These limited edition shoes come in two colours, both look a touch on the medical side of the colour spectrum, but are still stylish.
Best Cyber Monday shoe deals US
Shimano SH-RC7 Limited Edition Cycling Shoe
$225.00 $168.75 at Competitive Cyclist
Well, these are quite stunning! This is a limited edition version of the SH-RC7 – a carbon soled shoe which left us very impressed when it was last on test. Closure is via two LP-6 Boa dials and the upper is soft and supple.
Garneau Women’s Sienna Boa Bike Shoes
$149.99 £89.73 at REI
Ergo Air II nylon-reinforced outsoles provide comfort, though they won’t be as stiff as carbon. There’s venting at the sole and across the upper, whilst a Boa IP6 dial offers micro-adjustments in fit.
Fizik R4B cycling shoes
$200 $114 at Wiggle
A carbon sole provides excellent power transfer, with a Microtex upper for breathability and Boa IP1 doals for closure. This is an excellent race shoe, that’s still comfortable for day to day rides.
Sidi Genius 10 Cycling Shoe
$299 $224.99 at Competitive Cyclist
Stiff carbon soles, just like the Sidi Genius 7 shoes, but with two Tecno 3 Boa dials offering minute levels of adjustment, in both directions. The Microfiber Microtech upper is supple and includes perforations for breathability.
PEARL iZUMi P.R.O. Leader v4 Cycling Shoes
$350.00 $244.73 at REI
This is a feature laden shoe, with a carbon sole, 3-layer seamless upper ensuring breathability whilst also avoiding hot spots, and ‘zero distraction’ upper fit. The closure is via a Boa IP1 lacing system, which offers 1mm adjustment either way, and sits asymmetrically to ensure comfort.
Lake CXZ176 Cycling Shoe
$198.95 $159.16 at Competitive Cyclist
Lake is best known for its excellent fit, with a wide range of options to suit assorted widths of feet. These CXZ176 (catchy!) shoes offer up a fiberglass-injected nylon sole, which won’t be as stiff as carbon, but could be more comfortable. A Boa LP-6 dial operates closure as the upper, with a Velcro strap at the toes.
dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoe Dial
$140 $98 at Wiggle
A lightweight and stiff shoe with a carbon sole at an excellent price. Closure comes from an ‘ATOP’ dial, and there’s Velcro towards the toes to help you further hone the fit.
dhb Dorica Road Shoe
$110 $68 at Wiggle
There’s loads of reasons people like laces – the multiple closure points mean you can get the fit just right, and they look stylish too. These shoes feature a nylon sole, which won’t be as stiff as carbon, but some riders looking to wear their shoes over long hours might prefer this.