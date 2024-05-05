Marianne Vos wins uphill sprint on stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina after crosswinds split the race

Marianne Vos took her second stage victory of the 2024 Vuelta Femenina on stage 7, as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider won the uphill sprint to the line in the city of Sigüenza ahead of Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) finished in fourth place on the stage to maintain her overall lead in the general classification ahead of the final stage.

After taking the victory on stage 3, Vos briefly went into the overall lead of the race on stage 4 and took the lead in the points classification on stage 5. She has held the lead in that classification ever since and her win on stage 7 practically guarantees that she will be wearing the maillot verde on the final podium.

