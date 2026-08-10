Demi Vollering and her team won most prize money at Tour de France Femmes, but took home 10th of winners at men's race

Demi Vollering's FDJ United-Suez team took home €77,080 (£65,949/$89,035) in prize money from the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, leaving the race top of the prize list.

A total of €260,750 (£223,113/$301,192) was on offer for the 21 teams at the race, awarded based on performance. Teams that did well on the general classification or won stages populate the top of the table, but six teams won less than €1,000, with Mayenne Monbana My Pie bottom, without anything.

A large part of FDJ's winnings come from Vollering's yellow jersey triumph. She earned €50,000; combined with the money won for three stage victories, this is why FDJ sit top of the table.

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However, FDJ's haul is less than a 10th of what the most successful team at the men's Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, received. Last month, the team of Tadej Pogačar won €832,750, including €500,000 alone for Pogačar winning overall.

While the women's race is nine stages, rather than the 21 for the men, the prize money works out at €28,972 per stage for the Tour de France Femmes, as opposed to €109,523 per stage for the men's Tour de France. Analysed per kilometre raced, there was €708 of prize money per km at the men's race, compared to €222 per km at the Femmes.

The Tour de France Femmes' race director Marion Rousse has previously defended the prize money disparity, pointing out that women's cycling has come a long way. "The most important thing is being able to live off your passion rather than just focusing on prize money that does not provide for a sustainable income," she is reported to have said last year.

"When you compare the prize funds, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift actually boasts a larger prize pool than the Critérium du Dauphiné for an equivalent number of race days."

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All prize money is traditionally shared around a team, rather than going to the individual winners, and all riders at the Tour de France Femmes are subject to minimum salaries, with many earning much more; Vollering's deal with FDJ-Suez deal was understood to be worth around €900,000.

For Women's WorldTour riders, the minimum €38,000 per year for employed riders past their first year and €31,768 for employed neo-pros, while for self-employed riders, the minimums are €62,320 and €52,000 respectively.

For ProTeams, the minimum is €18,392 for an employed neo-pro, €20,000 for someone past their first year, and €30,162 for a self-employed neo-pro, and €36,080 for a self-employed rider past their first year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France Femmes 2026 prize money Team Prize money (€) FDJ United-Suez 77,080 Canyon-SRAM 51,500 UAE Team L'IMAD 37,980 SD Worx-Protime 18,940 Lidl-Trek 14,880 EF Education-Oatly 12,140 AG Insurance-Soudal 10,480 Movistar 8,860 Visma-Lease a Bike 7,370 Fenix-Premier Tech 6,740 Uno-X Mobility 5,140 Human Powered Health 3,180 Cofidis 1,490 St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 1,420 Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1,050 Ma Petite Entreprise 760 Liv AlUla Jayco 750 Picnic PostNL 400 Lotto Intermarché 340 Volkerwessels 250 Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0

How is the prize money allocated?

Prize money at the Tour de France Femmes is weighted heavily on each rider’s placing in the overall standings. The yellow jersey winner received €50,000 – almost a quarter of the entire prize pot – while second place earned €25,000, third earned €10,000, and the winnings diminish down to €1,000 for 16th-20th place.

There are also sums on offer for the winners of each of the other three jerseys – green, polka dot and white. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took home the green jersey as the winner of the points classification, and netted €3,000. The same sum went to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) as the Queen of the Mountains. Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) also got €3,000 for best young rider. In the mountains and points classifications, there was money awarded down to fifth, while in the young rider's competition, that went down to €500 for fourth – lucky Nienke Vinke (SD Worx-Protime). Each day a rider spends in a distinctive jersey netted them €800.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) won the overall combativity award as well as finishing second, taking home €2,000 for the former. Meanwhile, Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) won "best teammte" according to the jury, which got her and her team €1,500.

The team classification, awarded to the team with the best cumulative time of its top three-riders in the GC, means prize money too. UAE Team L'IMAD, with three riders in the top seven overall, won this, meaning they got a bonus €6,000, while Lidl-Trek in second got €4,000, and FDJ United-Suez in third won €2,500. For being the first team on each stage, there was €200 a day,

Prize money is also awarded after every stage based on each rider’s placing: €4,000 for the stage winner, €2,000 for second place, €1,000 for third, all the way down to €200 for 20th.

Riders also had the chance to win between €30 and €160 for being first over classified climbs, and €120 for being first at each intermediate sprint, €70 for second, and €30 for third,