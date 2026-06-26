'Their different strengths give us tactical options that could prove decisive' – Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz to lead Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe at Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz will co-lead Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe at the Tour de France, the team confirmed on Friday morning.

The news was expected, but still significant, as Red Bull will line up with the two third-placed riders from the last two editions. They will be joined by Jai Hindley, Maxim Van Gils, Mattia Cattaneo, Jan Tratnik, Nico Denz and Tim van Dijke.

"The Tour is no longer won by an exceptional rider alone, but by an exceptional team," Zak Dempster, chief of sports at Red Bull, said. "We believe we are bringing one of the most complete squads to the start. With Remco and Florian, we have two leaders who have already proven they can stand on the Tour podium. Their different strengths give us tactical options that could prove decisive."

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