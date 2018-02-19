‘Hellingen’ cycling app helps you find famous Belgian climbs used in the Classics

Smartphone app by the author of '100 Greatest Cycling Climbs' gives you a range of stats on each of the major climbs used during the Classics

The latest version of the Hellingen App aims to make it easier for users to locate the climbs used during the Classics in northern Europe, with a host of information displayed for each berg.

The app is a companion to the Hellingen book by 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs author Simon Warren, which he says will help you “navigate the tangled lanes of Flanders in search of the famous bergs”.

The climbs appear on an interactive map, and if you are lucky enough to be there riding them, it can help you locate them.

Your progress can be charted with a link-up to Strava, which keeps track of which you have visited and how many times you have ridden them. A score is awarded depending on how many you have tackled.

To mark the start of the Cobbled Classics this coming weekend – commencing with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, February 24 – the price of the app has been dropped to £2.99 for iOS (worldwide) and £2.59 for Android (UK/Europe only) between February 19 and 25.

In the latest edition of the app, you can view updated information on each climb, including a detailed visual representation courtesy of Veloviewer.

Each climb has a photograph, and stats that include length, height gain, average and maximum gradients.

Even if you have no intention of actually riding any of them, the information can help you get a better understanding of the climbs tackled by the pro riders.