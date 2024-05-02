Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe – the new name in the Tour de France peloton this July

New name, new jerseys, new budget, as German team aims to create the next cycling icon from within

Bora-Hansgrohe team line up for Liege Bastogne Liege 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By James Shrubsall
published

From the Tour de France onwards, Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe will be the new name in WorldTour peloton, the German team announced today.

The team has signed a deal with the energy drink company that will see all new branding, including for bikes, jerseys and helmets – as well as a considerable budget hike.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest