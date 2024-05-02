'In three weeks there can be a lot of surprises' - Tadej Pogačar says no room for complacency ahead of Giro d'Italia debut

Slovenian labelled the favourite for overall victory in Rome, but expecting a big challenge from Romain Bardet and Geraint Thomas

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Tadej Pogačar has said there is no room for complacency ahead of his Giro d’Italia debut and is not allowing the favourite tag to go to his head. 

After his recent victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, and dominance at the Volta a Catalunya, Pogačar is in a rich vein of form and is widely expected to take control of the Giro from day one. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸