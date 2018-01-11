Lewis Oliva’s stolen Olympic cycling shoes found in alleyway by member of public

24 hours after they were stolen, a member of the public found track sprinter Lewis Oliva's shoes in an alleyway in Cardiff

Track sprinter Lewis Oliva’s unique Olympic cycling shoes have been found by a member of the public in an alleyway 24 hours after they were stolen.

The specialist carbon-fibre shoes were stolen from a car belonging to fellow track cyclist Ciara Horne’s car on Tuesday.

A thief smashed the side window of Horne’s Volvo as it was parked near the University Hospital of Wales. They removed a bag containing Oliva’s shoes.

A widespread appeal asking people to look out for the distinctive footwear via social media and in the press came up with a result.

South Wales Police reported on Wednesday evening that Rob Davies had found them in a back lane and recognised them. Davies contacted police, and they collected them for return to Oliva.

“Good news – the shoes have been found. Member of the public found them earlier today discarded in a back lane. @swpcardiff officers doing house to house & are making arrangements to return them asap,” said South Wales Police on Twitter.

Oliva replied via Twitter: “Thank you, so much to all those involved @swpolice great community spirit! Now I know how happy Cinderella felt after her shoe was returned!”

Horne added: “Amazing news!!!! Thank you soooo much! So grateful to everyone on twitter who helped raise awareness! Massive thanks to Robert Davies for finding them!”

Twenty-five-year-old Oliva has been riding in the 2017-2018 UCI World Cup for the Wales national team this season, and is the current British keirin national champion.