The most ludicrous cycling myths revealed

Cycling Weekly readers nominate the most ludicrous cycling myth they have ever heard
We recently asked Cycling Weekly readers to name the most ludicrous myths relating to cycling that they have heard and we present a selection of answers here in association with B’Twin.
What is the most ludicrous cycling myth you have heard? Tell us in the comments section below.
“You don’t pay road tax.”
Christopher Hodds
It’s all downhill on the way back.
Martin Townsend
When your friends offer to go out for an easy ride.
John Dondertman
“It’s all about the bike.” Simply twaddle. Bikes are like-for-like and samey at each level. It’s all about the rider. Or possibly… The Bass.
Mark Middleton
That 25mm tyres are better than 23mm… oh, there’s 28mm? They’re deffo better.
Nick Cook
You need to grind up hills in your big ring to get stronger. (It won’t destroy your knees.)
Duane Bridger
Painting a white line on the ground and calling it a cycle lane, makes it safer to ride on the road.
Steve Shears
That you can train yourself to do without the need for water.
Paul Savage
Every year your bike is destined to become obsolete. Bigger wheels, less gears, flat pedals, wider tyres. The bike industry has to keep selling stuff, right?! Meanwhile I’m still having fun riding steel road bikes, 26-inch mtb wheels and triple cranks.
Gary E Robertson
That cyclists have no respect for laws.
Aaron Maxwell
That ‘weight penalty’ is an actual penalty. If you get dropped, it wasn’t because your bike was 0.5kg heavier.
Michael Findley
That Mikel Landa will lead Movistar for next year’s Tour.
Piotr Kinjou Prow
That rim brakes work even when wet.
Michael Sutton
I’m not sure it’s ludicrous, but it’s widespread, and it’s a myth. Furious pedalling. It doesn’t exist. This surprised me very much, because when I was a lad, about 15 years old, I sprinted through an amber traffic light just about to change to red, unaware of the policeman watching. He pulled me over and lectured me for a bit, telling me the only reason he wasn’t taking me down to the station to charge me with furious pedalling was my age, and that I had to behave in future. It worked, mind you, in the 20-odd years since, I haven’t ever sprinted through lights just as they’re changing.
Thomas Willingham
Gravel bikes.
Neil Taylor
That comments on cycling Facebook pages are always respectful and unbiased in tone.
Christiane Therrien
That buying the same bike as your favourite rider will somehow give you the ability to ride like them.
Burdell Woodlin
The only way girls can keep up with the boys is on a Pinarello e-bike!
Beckie Head
That I don’t look good in Lycra.
Jon Elliott
My bank balance won’t suffer.
Martin Woollatt