Nine cyclists injured after collision with Porsche SUV in Mallorca

Porsche Cayenne SUV collides with group of cyclists on the Spanish island of Mallorca, injuring nine

Nine cyclists have been taken to hospital in Mallorca after a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided with them on Thursday.

All of the riders were German and were reportedly on a ride from their hotel in Cala Rajada to the popular Puig Major mountain climb when the incident happened during the morning on the MA-15 road near Capdepera.

Diario de Mallorca reports that one of the riders is in a critical condition, two have serious injuries and the remaining six have more minor injuries.

Seven ambulances attended the scene and the injured riders were taken to three hospitals in Manacor, Muro and Llevant.

All were aged between 30-40 years old, and from the town of Immenstadt in Bavaria.

Images from the scene of the incident show a number of broken bicycles at the roadside. The front of the Porsche was badly damaged, and the windscreen smashed.

The driver of the Porsche was described as a 30-year-old local woman. She was given an alcohol and drugs test by police at the scene, and the authority’s investigation into the incident is on-going.