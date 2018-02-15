Peter Sagan to release ‘My World’ autobiography in October

Book promises glimpse at gruelling training programmes necessary for success

Fans of Peter Sagan can already add one thing to their Christmas list with the three-time world champion due to release an autobiography in October.

The book, which will be titled “My World”, is due to be released on October 4 and be published by Yellow Jersey. It is already available to pre-order through Amazon, being priced at £20 for the hardback edition or £9.99 for the Kindle version.

Details on the book are still thin on the ground, but the online blurb certainly promises a lot for all Peter Sagan fans:

To look at Peter’s record in isolation is to tell only a fraction of his story, because Peter doesn’t just win: he entertains. Every moment in the saddle is an opportunity to express his personality, and nobody else has succeeded in making elite cycling look so much fun. From no-hands wheelies on the slopes of Mont Ventoux to press conference mischief with clamouring journalists, Peter exudes a passion for the sport and a lovable desire to bring smiles to the faces of his fans. So, for the very first time, you will have the opportunity to glimpse behind the scenes of Peter’s world. You will discover the gruelling training programmes necessary for success, and how Peter copes with the pressure of high expectation. You will feel that sense of elation when crossing the line ahead of the pack, and moments of desperation, like in 2017 when Peter realised he wouldn’t be allowed to challenge for his sixth Tour de France green jersey. But what better tonic than to ensure a third year in rainbow – an achievement which may never be repeated again.

The front cover of the book has also been unveiled, with a simple white design covered in the rainbow bands of the world champion’s jersey.

Despite only being unveiled on Wednesday and not being available to read until October, the book is already the sixth bestselling cycling book currently on Amazon.