Trek moves up as a title sponsor for Britain’s Drops cycling team

Women's cycling team Drops will be known as Trek-Drops for the 2018 season after the American bike manufacturer steps up to become co-title sponsor

- Photos by Trek-Drops

Trek Bikes has become co-title sponsor of the British Drops cycling team for the 2018 season, a move which the company says will increase its “stature and performance in the field of professional women’s road racing”.

The announcement came on Thursday, as the team confirmed the signing of American 2017 Tour of the Gila winner Tayler Wiles for 2018 from the UnitedHealthcare squad to complete its 10-rider roster.

Trek had already supplied bikes to the Drops cycling team, but decided to deepen its commitment to the squad, which is seeking to compete in events around the world.

“Our continued partnership with Trek is extremely exciting,” Trek-Drops team manager Tom Varney said in a statement.

“We’ve always had a good relationship with the brand, and this next step will allow the team to continue to increase in stature and performance in the field of professional women’s road racing.”

>>> WorldTour 2018 races: what’s on and when

Emily Bremer, Trek’s global women’s marketing manager added: “The women on this team are incredibly gifted and devoted athletes. They will be a team to watch out for this year”.

Alongside new signing Wiles, the 2018 Trek-Drops team includes British riders Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, Manon Lloyd, Annasley Park, Abby-Mae Parkinson, Hannah Payton, Lucy Shaw, Annie Simpson, Abi van Twisk and Molly Weaver. Dutchwoman Eva Buurman and German Kathrin Hammes complete the line-up.

The squad will kick off their season at the Women’s Tour in Australia in January.

Alongside the announcement of Trek becoming co-title sponsor, the squad revealed its 2018 team clothing.