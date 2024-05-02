What is the Giro d'Italia's Intergiro competition, and will we even care?

The Giro aims to liven up proceedings with an Eighties throwback

Primoz Roglic wins the 2023 Giro d'Italia
Primož Roglič lifts the winner's trophy last year
(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefano Constantino / SOPA / LightRocket)
By James Shrubsall
published

This Giro d'Italia will once again feature the Intergiro classification this year – the first time it has run since 2005.

Essentially a race within a race, the classification provides an opportunity for those who aren't necessarily super-sprinters or climbers to vie for a classification victory

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest