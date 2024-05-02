What is the Giro d'Italia's Intergiro competition, and will we even care?

This Giro d'Italia will once again feature the Intergiro classification this year – the first time it has run since 2005.

Essentially a race within a race, the classification provides an opportunity for those who aren't necessarily super-sprinters or climbers to vie for a classification victory.

The Giro describes it as "a special points ranking. It will spice things up during the intermediate sections of the race".

It was first introduced in 1989 and ran annually up to and including the 2005 edition of the race. It was won by riders with a variety of abilities, including Phil Anderson (1990), Miguel Indurain (1992) and Magnus Backstedt (2003).

Acting like a mini-GC, there will be an Intergiro arch midway through each stage (excepting time trials), acting as a finish line for riders for the Intergiro competition. They will then, of course, continue riding to the stage finish proper, as usual.

The first eight riders through will gain points from 12 down to one for the Intergiro, as well as 3, 2 and 1 seconds for the overall GC. On top of that (yes, there's more) the first eight riders gain the same points – from 12 down to one – for the points classification. This should make it, slightly confusingly, a tempting target for riders vying for that ciclamino points jersey.

Keeping up at the back?

As well as those in-race bonuses, the winner of the Intergiro will receive a cash prize, a safe driving course courtesy of classification sponsor Sara Assicurazioni (this is starting to sound like 'Wheel of Fortune'), and a flower-shaped trophy in the form of the same company's tulip-esque logo.

In the past, the Intergiro leader has also been awarded a blue jersey, but the race has made no mention of that this time round. Possibly just as well, given that a blue jersey is already being worn this year by the mountains leader. Now that really would make things confusing.

The Giro route shows that all 19 road stages feature Intergiro arches, and aside from generally featuring in the second half of each stage they come, seemingly, at random. At the foot of climbs, the foot of descents, midway through long flats and halfway up and even at the top of climbs. The only place an Intergiro arch is not to be found is at the top of a mountain.

The classification could be seen as an alternative to the Combination classification, which it was originally introduced in the Eighties to replace, although there are key differences – chiefly in that this is very much its own standalone classement.

Whether it will be enough to persuade us to tear our eyes away from the action at the top of the GC remains to be seen.