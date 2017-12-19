London ‘gravel ride’ could help you work off the Christmas excess on December 27

100km 'gravel ride' taking in the Lea Valley and River Thames from Hackney on Wednesday, December 27

- Photos by Hackney GT/Geoff Waugh

If you’re feeling like you need to work of the excesses of the festive season, or just simply fancy a scenic 100-kilometre ride, then the Hackney GT Christmas Thames Gravel Ride-Out might appeal.

Clothing apparel brand Hackney GT is running the ride on Wednesday, December 27, starting from the Hub Velo bike shop in Hackney, London.

The 100km (62 mile) route takes riders out through the Lea Valley along the River Thames, using paths, towpaths and ferry crossings – and, of course, the odd café stop or two.

According to Hackney GT, the idea for the ride came about during a recent photoshoot.

“Having recently completed the ride a couple of times whilst making our latest photoshoot and video and were so stoked with the days out we thought we would do it again and offer it for all to join in,” said the company.

It’s free to take part, and riders can elect not to do the entire one-way 100km route. The organisers say that there are plenty of rail stations en route for those wishing to leave (or join) the ride when they like.

Hackney GT Christmas Thames Gravel Ride-Out starts at 9am on Wednesday, December 27 2017, at Hub Velo, 217 A Lower Clapton Rd, E5 8EG.