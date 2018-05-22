Check out Simon Yates’s Giro d’Italia destroying Scott RC Addict

Simon Yates's Scott Addict has been pedalled to some amazing victories already this Giro

There is no denying that Simon Yates has been on fire during the mountain stages of the 101st Giro d’Italia and it has all been aboard his Scott Addict RC Team Edition bike.

Most notably was on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia where Yates attacked with 18km to go the finish at Sappada.

Despite leading the Giro for a few stages now Scott hasn’t provided Yates with a pink bike. We’ve heard rumours that if he gets to Rome in pink, then he’ll get the pink bike to match.

The bike itself is Scott’s lightweight bike, its climbing bike and is made from the brand’s highest grade HMC carbon fibre weighing a claimed 790g for the frame and 300g for the fork.

As you would expect the Mitchelton-Scott team prefers the lighter Addict over the aero Foil in the mountains.

Despite being the climbing bike, Yates hasn’t forgotten about aerodynamics and uses Syncros’s integrated handlebar and stem. Although that Garmin 1030 looks rather large sitting out from the handlebar.

I’d imagine that the Garmin was for training or pre stage amble and it looks as though a Garmin Edge 520 is used during the race.

Shimano is one of the main partners of the Mitchelton-Scott team and so the Scott Addict is lavished with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 – including sprint shifters – as well as mid-depth Shimano Dura-Ace C40 carbon wheels.

Yates uses the new power meter from the Japanese brand too, which is subtle and just seen within one of the spider arms of the Shimano Dura-Ace chainset.

Below you can see the full spec of Simon Yates’ Scott RC Addict Team Edition:

Frame set: Addict RC special edition

Saddle: Syncros FL 1.0

Seatpost: Syncros FL 1.0 SL

Cockpit: Syncros Addict RR1.0 SL Combo

Groupset: Dura Ace 9100 Di2

Pedals: Dura Ace PD R9100

Bartape: Syncros super light

Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace C 40

Crank: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 Powermeter