Kask and former rider create ‘Protect Your Style’ kit to inspire female cyclists

'Protect Your Style' bundle designed by former pro Iris Slappendel aims to equip women with the kit they need to 'pursue their dreams'

Helmet brand Kask has released a new range of kit designed specifically for female cyclists, as a continuation of its ‘KASK for Women’ inititative.

The aim of the game, according to Kask, is to “empower and inspire women to pursue their dreams”, with assistance from high performing kit designed with their needs at front of mind.

The collection forms part of Kask’s apparel brand, ‘Koo’ – which launched earlier in the year with a range of sunglasses. The new women’s bundle sits under an umbrella title of ‘Protect Your Style’.

The kit was designed by ex-pro rider Iris Slappendel. The former Dutch national road race champion has already designed cycling clothing for a number of brands, as well as putting pen to paper to create the ‘Strongher’ kit manufactured by Pearl Izumi to support the initiative fronted by Marianne Vos.

Slappendel, who completed a UCI Sports Director course following her 12-year-career, has her own label – Iris, too.

The kit – which is fairly summer ready but would go well on the turbo (or on the track!) over winter – is comprised of a custom designed Protone helmet, jersey, socks and cycling cap.

“I design cycling clothes that are fashionable, so you have more fun on your bike. When designing the Protect Your Style range I was influenced by bold colours and geometric lines, it was great fun experimenting on where they would fit best and I’m really happy with how the items have turned out, they work really well together,” says Slappendel.

The kit has been designed and manufactured in Italy and was modelled by Wiggle High5 pro cycling and multiple Italian National Champion, Elisa Longo Borghini.

Commenting on the collection, KASK Cycling Brand Manager Ylenia Battistello said: “Knowing women enjoy seeing female specific products in store we are really proud of the Protect Your Style kit. It delivers no compromise on performance, materials or fit, and the designs from Iris make a solid statement.”

The clothing bundle will be available globally mid-December – just in time for Christmas, which is unlikely to be a coincidence…