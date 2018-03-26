Mavic flies the flag with its latest La France limited edition kit

Red, white and blue variants of Mavic’s best clothing

Intensely proud of its French cycling heritage, Mavic has launched a limited edition of its key pieces to celebrate French cycling culture, all of which sports the colours of the tricolore. Based on its performance Cosmic range, the La France collection means that you can take to the road clothed head to toe in co-ordination French kit.

First up is the La France Cosmic jersey, priced at £105. Based on the standard Cosmic piece, this is made from fast wicking fabric with open mesh sleeves and of course the usual three rear pockets, plus a fourth zipped one.

The jersey teams up with Mavic’s La France Cosmic bib shorts, with the brand’s comfortable Ergo 3D Pro pad and priced at £140.

Your feet aren’t forgotten either, with a La France version of the Cosmic Pro shoes. These feature a full carbon sole and two Ergo Dial closures. Price is £250. And of course, you’ll need matching red, white and blue socks, based on the Cosmic High and with an antimicrobial finish for £16.

There’s also a La France Roadie cap (£25) and a La France zip-up phone case (£45) to complete the outfit.

Naturally, you wouldn’t want your French branded kit to be made in some far-flung factory – everything is designed and manufactured in la douce France.