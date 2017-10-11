Midweek most wanted: FSA Power Box, new Giro Vanquish, dhb Aeron shoes and much more

A sneak peek at the latest and greatest kit we've got in our office that we just can't wait to use

We’re back for another instalment of Midweek Most Wanted with a broad range of products that we’re excited to show you tech lovers at home.

Check out the latest product drop out:

Feska Doppler

We’ve had the Feska Doppler land on our door matt and boy does it look good! It sits at around an astounding £10,000 price point (roughly £5,500 for the frameset) but offers something that many brands can’t at the moment and that is uniqueness.

The Czech Republic brand is special as it mixes materials together to bring the best out of them; in this case it’s carbon and titanium, which can be completely tuned and customise to the riders needs. This paint job represents the doppler effect and is anodised on this model.

It’s finished with Campagnolo Record group set and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels, pimp!

Giro Vanquish

The all new Giro Vanquish promises to be the ultimate aero road helmet that doesn’t compromise cooling of the head. It isn’t outrageously priced either at £239.99, which includes MIPS technology too.

A magnetic visor is a neat touch and can even be turned upside down if not wanted, but that does block up a vent or two.

FSA Power Box power meter

FSA’s high end crank based power meter is made from carbon but uses the smart tech from Power2Max for the power meter itself.

The power meter can fit all frames according to FSA (with the purchase of a separate bottom bracket). Our version has 172.5 cranks and a 53×39 gear rations, weighing in at 780g (without BB).

Buy now: FSA Power Box power meter for £1,091.95 from Wiggle

dhb Aeron road shoes

Dhb aims to offer cyclists ‘the complete package of performance cycling apparel’ along with its new shoe offerings that promise exceptional performance and value the brand is known for.

There are four shoes in the road category starting as low as £70 for the Dorica and Troika and a Carbon Road D and Carbon Road R at £120. Two in the mountain bike range; Troika and Dorica MTB both at £70 and one triathlon shoe called the Trinity Tri at £75.

Buy now: dhb Aeron road shoes for £120 from Wiggle

Chapeau ladies Madeleine thermal jersey

New for 2018 is the women’s range from Chapeau, the UK brand that aims to help keep you warm going into the autumn, winter.

This the Madeleine thermal jersey is a long sleeve number, which is fleece backed for comfort and should help keep you dry with wicking properties. It’s designed to be slim fitting so check sizing before buying.

Muc-Off NTC nanotube chain

Marginal gains is something that everyone is after, what can we buy to help us get to the line a little bit faster… if you’ve exhausted all the training, big components and aerodynamically squashed yourself into the tiniest of positions, you may want to look at your drivetrain as an option to help reduce that friction.

The NTC chain from Muc-Off is said to help you be 10watts faster over a four hour ride compared to the leading wax-based optimised chain. That saving will cost you a whopping £109 though!