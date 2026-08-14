Merida's popular flat-bar hybrid Speeder "goes gravel" with greater versatility and wider tyres clearances

The enduring popularity of gravel riding has led many cycling brands to throw a little dirt into the mix. Sometimes this is nothing more than releasing an existing product in a gravel-friendly brown or green hue. But in the case of Merida and its Speeder bike, “going gravel” is thankfully a move of greater substance.

(Image credit: Merida)

Originally designed as a flat-bar hybrid road bike for commuters and fitness riders, it’s now been updated to deliver greater versatility, drawing inspiration from the Taiwan-based brand’s gravel bikes, such as the Silex.

This starts with clearance for up to 50mm tyres. While the bikes will come with fast-rolling 45mm tyres - Schwalbe’s excellent G-Ones for the most part - as standard, the option to go wider and use more tread will add greater compatibility with more challenging terrain and conditions. That added clearance also makes fitting mudguards less challenging, adding yet another string to the Speeder's bow.

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Tyre clearance has expanded to 50mm, with 45mm Schwalbe tyres shown here (Image credit: Merida)

While high-volume tyres go a long way to improving comfort, Merida has adjusted the Speeder’s frame design and geometry to assist, while also improving handling. Combined, it says it makes the bike more adaptable to a range of conditions, fitting with the brand’s wish for the bike to excel in the “urban jungle” as well as “venture beyond country lanes” and become “a companion for the occasional gravel tour or even a weekend-long bikepacking trip”. Quite the chameleon then.

A slacker head tube angle is used for improved stability (Image credit: Merida)

To achieve such a broad remit, the top tube is now sloped to a greater extent, helping to expose more seat post, a tried-and-tested design detail that adds deflection and reduces vibrations; Merida equips the Speeder with round 27.2mm post, which should prove a good fit with regards to adding compliance, as well making it easy to adjust and replace should you want to upgrade; this low maintenance approach runs across the Speeder, with a 1x drivechain as standard on three of the four models, a threaded bottom bracket and rigid fork.

Neat tube junctions and 27.2mm seat tube for compliance (Image credit: Merida)

The head tube angle has been slackened to 71 degrees on all but the smallest frame sizes (XS-XL) and Merida says this has been done to make the Speeder more stable when ridden off-road, another feature commensurate with the bike’s desire to be more versatile and robust.

Additional mounting points include those on the forks (Image credit: Merida)

This theme continues with the inclusion of multiple mounting points. While the Speeder of old was stripped back, appealing to more of the urban fitness rider, this gravel-inspired version allows you to fit not only the aforementioned fenders but also a rear rack and frame lock as well boasting fork mounts and the usual bottle cages. A Speeder EQ kit is available as an aftermarket purchase, which includes guards and a rack. Year-round computer, weekend tourer, or, indeed, both.

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Merida has chosen to offer the Speeder in two frame options: a sloping top tube design and a mid-step-through for easier mounting and dismounting. These designs are available across the complete range, which features four models: the Speeder 500, 300, 200 and 100.

Merida Speeder 500 (Image credit: Merida)

The 500 is the range-topper and features its own AL-A finish, with all welds treated to create a look akin to a carbon frame. The fork, however, is carbon. Shifting and braking come courtesy of SRAM and Tektro (for the hydro calipers), with Rival XPLR, Apex XPLR AXS and Eagle components used in this blended set; the Rival 44T chainset is paired with an 11-44T SRAM cassette.



The wheels are Merida’s own Expert SLIII, which feature a 26mm deep aluminium rim and Joytech hubs and are shod with Schwabe G-One Allroad tyres in a 45mm width.

The Speeder 300 (Image credit: Merida)

A rung down on the ladder, the 300 has an AL-C frame finish, and an aluminium fork. The groupset is largely 11-speed Shimano Cues, with a 42T chainring matched to a SunRace 10-50T cassette, delivering bags of range. You still have a set of Merida wheels, but here it's the SLII complete with Shimano hubs.

The step-through 200 (Image credit: Merida)

The 200 sticks with Shimao Cues, albeit it is a model that uses a 2x drivetrain, while the entry-level 100 moves back to the simplicity of 1x, in this case, 8-speed Shimano Essa.

While Merida is not available in the United States, the pricing split between the UK and European markets should appease the adventure commuters among us. The Speed 100 and 200 come in below the £1,000/ €1,000 threshold at £800/ €900 and £850/ €975, respectively. The 300 and 500 are slightly more expensive, pegged at £1,000/ €1,150 and £1,500/ €1,699.