New 85mm deep disc brake carbon clincher from Easton

Easton claims high aero efficiency from its deep section wheels

The new Easton EC90 Aero 85 Disc wheelset is based on Easton’s Aero55 Fantom rim profile, but extended from 55mm up to 85mm deep.

The EC90 Aero 85 Disc wheelset is a tubeless ready carbon clincher with a claimed weight of 1827g for the pair. Easton says that its clearcoat finish and etched-in graphics help to keep the wheels’ weight down.

Easton follows the trend to wider sections, with an internal rim width of 19mm to support wider tyres better and increase air volume, for a wider contact patch, leading to a smoother ride and less rolling resistance. The external rim width comes out at 28mm.

The wheels are laced with 24 two-crossed aero Sapim CX-Ray straight-pull spokes front and rear and have external nipples to make retruing a lot easier.

The hubs are Easton’s Vault disc model. As you’d expect, these are compatible with the thru-axles that are becoming the norm on disc braked bikes. They can also be converted to fit quick release frames. They run on sealed cartridge bearings and accept centerlock brake rotors.

Easton says that it’s chosen to offer a disc braked wheelset for their enhanced control over rim brakes – important when you’re aiming to ride fast, and that the EC90 Aero 85 Disc is the ultimate wheelset for triathlons and aero road use.

Easton claims that wind tunnel testing has shown its profiles to be super-efficient, claiming a 14 second advantage over the next fastest wheel over a 40km time trial for the 55mm deep Aero55 Fantom rim profile used in its EC90 Aero55 wheelset.