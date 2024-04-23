FSA recalls 12,300 cranks fitted to prominent bike models

Consumers told to 'immediately stop using the bicycles' and seek replacement cranks

FSA cranks
(Image credit: Full Speed Ahead)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

FSA has declared a voluntary recall of its Gossamer BB30 chain sets fitted to 28 prominent bike models.

The recall affects 12,300 Gossamer Pro AGX+ chainsets (product code 6037) that were sold separately and on bicycles including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello gravel brands between January and December of 2022.

Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

