FSA recalls 12,300 cranks fitted to prominent bike models
Consumers told to 'immediately stop using the bicycles' and seek replacement cranks
FSA has declared a voluntary recall of its Gossamer BB30 chain sets fitted to 28 prominent bike models.
The recall affects 12,300 Gossamer Pro AGX+ chainsets (product code 6037) that were sold separately and on bicycles including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji, and Pinarello gravel brands between January and December of 2022.
A notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website (CPSC) says "Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with the recalled cranksets, and contact Full Speed Ahead for instructions."
The American component manufacturer released an official safety notice last week, announcing that it had received reports of crank arms becoming "loose or wobbly and detaching from the crank/spindle interface". The cranks, which are held together by a press-fit interface and a bonding agent, are only liable to failure on the drive side according to FSA.
Both the nature of the crank failings and the potential injuries highlighted by FSA share a few similarities with the Shimano Hollowtech crank recall. If a crank de-bonds while being ridden, the sudden slip can easily cause someone to crash, and risk serious injury.
At the time of writing, FSA has received 277 reports of cranks detaching or becoming loose, however, no injuries have been reported. When you compare this to the Shimano Hollotech recall, where there were 4,620 known failure cases, 277 may seem like a relatively small number, however, as a percentage, this is around a 2% failure rate compared to Shimano's 0.16%.
FSA has recommended all consumers with affected cranks to get in contact with a local dealer, where they will be able to have a new replacement crank fitted free of charge.
For a full list of affected bikes, and more information and contact details, visit the Full Speed Ahead website.
Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018. After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023.
