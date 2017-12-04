Tech of the week: skinsuits rated, new pro kit and coffee cups for cyclists

This week, we’ve also been having a look at the best new shoes, a 3D printed steel crosser and smart turbos

Skinsuits aero tested

It may not be the weather for it right now, but we’ve looked at the aerodynamic efficiency of different skinsuits this week, testing six different manufacturers’ models to see which was most slippery. If you are looking to get into time trialling or triathlon next year, we’ve told you all you need to know about how to get started and train to improve your times.

But until the weather warms up a bit, you might decide that a set of coffee cups from Cycling Souvenirs, embellished with the names of famous climbs, is a better option. Or you might want to get on the turbo – we’ve rated eight smart models.

New pro kit and a Mavic visibility app

This time of year, the pro teams are busy releasing details of their new kit, that we’ll have to get used to spotting in the peloton next season. Team Sky has gone with pale blue on white for next year’s kit, supplied as this year by Castelli. As usual, the cycling fashionistas have been having their say on Twitter and we’ve weighed in with our own beauty contest between the teams too.

We’ve also given you a run-down of our favourite custom bike paint jobs, which we’ve seen this year.

This week, Mavic has announced its Vision app. This converts your smartphone into a rear light and indicator, using its accelerometers to detect what you’re doing. So it flashes yellow chevrons when you’re riding on, but a red X when you’re decelerating and arrows when you’re turning. And Mavic has a range of jackets with transparent waterproof pockets which work with the app.

We’ve also covered the launch of a new range of women’s kit, and a helmet, from Kask.

3D printed steel and our pick of new shoes for 2018

Also this week, Donhou has announced a new steel cyclocross frame, which includes a 3D printed seat lug, which it says it has been working on for years.

We’ve also had a look at the best new cycling shoes coming out in 2018 and given you our pick of the shoes we’ve tested over the last year or so. While if your Shimano pedals are a bit the worse for wear, we’ve given you a video guiding you through how to service them.

We’ve also had a host of Cyber Monday and other deals this week, including Sunday Trading, as well as our look at the latest now kit in for testing.