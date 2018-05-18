Astana sports director banned for 50 days after nearly crashing into marshal at Tour de Yorkshire

UCI also says that Michaelsen help with 'delivering driver safety initiatives and share his experience as a driver in the race convoy'

Astana sports director Lar Michaelsen has been banned for 50 days and fined 5,000 CHF (£3,700) after he nearly crashed into a volunteer marshal at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Michaelsen was behind the wheel of the Kazakh team’s team car on the fourth and final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire when he crashed into a traffic island, nearly taking out the volunteer marshal who was in position to help riders and drivers see the traffic furniture.

Thankfully the marshal, Philip Sullivan, showed quick reflexes to jump out of the way of the team car, avoiding potentially serious injury in the process, before remarkably returning to the now demolished traffic island to continue with his job.

Michaelsen accepted responsibility for the incident when it occurred on May 6, seeking out Sullivan and agreeing to go for a beer with him at next year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The UCI’s Disciplinary Commission also investigated the incident, with Michaelsen collaborating with the investigation and accepting full responsibility.

“Mr Michaelsen will serve a period of suspension of 50 days and pay a fine of CHF 5,000,” read a statement from the UCI.

“He will also collaborate with the UCI in delivering driver safety initiatives and share his experience as a driver in the race convoy.

“The UCI emphasises the importance of continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety as well as acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and efficient manner.”

The 50 day suspension will see Michaelsen miss key Tour de France build-up races such as the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

However there is a happy coincidence for Michaelsen and Astana as the ban will expire on July 7, the same day that the Tour de France starts in Noirmoutier-en-Île.